Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

IPL 2020: Eoin Morgan lauds Rahul Tripathi's performance

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:36s - Published
IPL 2020: Eoin Morgan lauds Rahul Tripathi's performance

IPL 2020: Eoin Morgan lauds Rahul Tripathi's performance

Kolkata Knight Riders lost match from Delhi Capitals by 18 runs in Sharjah.

Batsman Eoin Morgan praised the Rahul Tripathi's performance by saying, "I think if he bats down the order and produce something like that, and it's almost more difficult situation to go in.

It's a huge positive, I think any IPL team looking for a guy to bat at 6-7 and come in and score at a strike rate of 250-300.

It's almost Andre Wilson like, I think the argument would be why we wouldn't keep him where he is when he do such a positive job."


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Eoin Morgan Eoin Morgan Irish-English cricketer

Eoin Morgan says England have addressed 'weakest' part of their game [Video]

Eoin Morgan says England have addressed 'weakest' part of their game

Captain Eoin Morgan refused to be downcast after England ended theirinternational summer with a rare one-day series defeat at the hands of rivalsAustralia, insisting the intensity of the battle will stand his side in goodstead. With the series level at 1-1 after two close finishes, England wereprimed to close out the decider having reduced their opponents to 73 for fivechasing 303. But a pair of magnificent centuries, 106 for Alex Carey and 108for the buccaneering Glenn Maxwell, turned the tables as the tourists sealed athree-wicket success with just two balls remaining.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:50Published
Eoin Morgan praises bowling unit after England beat Australia [Video]

Eoin Morgan praises bowling unit after England beat Australia

Eoin Morgan heaps praise on his bowling group after England's 24-run victoryagainst Australia in the second one-day international at Emirates OldTrafford.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:31Published
Australia 294 - 275 England: Eoin Morgan reflects on the match [Video]

Australia 294 - 275 England: Eoin Morgan reflects on the match

Post-match press conference with England captain Eoin Morgan after Australiawon by 19 runs in the first one-day international at Old Trafford.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:41Published
Eoin Morgan praises leadership qualities of Chris Jordan and Tom Curran [Video]

Eoin Morgan praises leadership qualities of Chris Jordan and Tom Curran

England captain Eoin Morgan talked up the leadership of Chris Jordan and TomCurran after they helped produce an excellent fightback to beat Australia inthe first of three Twenty20 internationals at the Ageas Bowl. After setting163 for victory, following a crucial 66 from Dawid Malan, the hosts were onthe ropes with Aaron Finch and David Warner putting on 98 for the firstwicket. Jofra Archer made the breakthrough with Finch out four short of hisfifty and he also saw off Warner for 58.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:50Published

Rahul Tripathi Indian cricketer


Kolkata Knight Riders Kolkata Knight Riders Kolkata based franchise cricket team of the Indian Premier League

IPL 2020: Great to see the way Amit Mishra gets rid of Shubman Gill, says Mohammad Kaif [Video]

IPL 2020: Great to see the way Amit Mishra gets rid of Shubman Gill, says Mohammad Kaif

Delhi Capitals beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 18 runs. Former Indian cricketer and Delhi Capitals assistant coach Mohammad Kaif praised Amit Mishra's bowling by saying, "The way Mishra bowled to Shubman Gill it was great to see and Tripathi was a surprise because he is not been playing a lot in this tournament, he got a change and he looked very good."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:14Published
IPL 2020: Got right intensity in power play from Shikhar and Shaw, says Mohammad Kaif [Video]

IPL 2020: Got right intensity in power play from Shikhar and Shaw, says Mohammad Kaif

Delhi Capitals beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 18 runs. Former Indian cricketer and Delhi Capitals assistant coach Mohammad Kaif praised Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan's performance. Kaif said that before the match he talked to the batting order to bring intensity in the power play and there was no target in team's mind the team focused on the power play and got the momentum on their side. "There was no target. We had to go hard in the power play and get the momentum to our side."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:22Published

Indian Premier League Indian Premier League Twenty20 cricket league in India


Sharjah Sharjah Metropolis in United Arab Emirates

Anything is chaseable in IPL: Sanju Samson after registering highest-ever successful chase [Video]

Anything is chaseable in IPL: Sanju Samson after registering highest-ever successful chase

Rajasthan Royals (RR) won by 4 wickets against Kings XI Punjab in the ninth match of IPL-2020 in UAE's Sharjah at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on September 27. While addressing the post match press conference in Sharjah, the wicket-keeper batsman of Rajasthan Royals squad, Sanju Samson spoke about chasing a total of 224 runs. Sanju said, "You need extra bowler in a batsman paradise like Sharjah as you never know that which bowler is going to go for runs." "If you are batting second in a small ground then you are one step ahead from your opponents and anything is chaseable in IPL," he added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:31Published
RR vs KXIP: 'Put in level 5 gear', says Samson on chasing mammoth 224 runs total [Video]

RR vs KXIP: 'Put in level 5 gear', says Samson on chasing mammoth 224 runs total

Rajasthan Royals (RR) won by 4 wickets against Kings XI Punjab in the ninth match of IPL-2020 in UAE's Sharjah at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on September 27. While addressing the post match press conference in Sharjah, the wicket-keeper batsman of Rajasthan Royals squad, Sanju Samson spoke about chasing a total of 224 runs. Sanju said, "We have been really working hard on Rahul Tewatia. He is a proper leg spinner. It was a good and brave move to send him up the order and he makes the management and team staff all proud." "When you are chasing a total of 220 runs or something then there is only one way to go and put in level 5 gear," Samson added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:34Published

Delhi Capitals Delhi Capitals Delhi based franchise cricket team of the Indian Premier League


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

David Warner lauds Rashid Khan, says 'He knows exactly what he has to do' [Video]

David Warner lauds Rashid Khan, says 'He knows exactly what he has to do'

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) beat Delhi Capitals (DC) by 15 runs in the 11th match of IPL-2020 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on September 29. While addressing the post match press conference in Abu..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:11Published
IPL 13: Fun to bat with KL Rahul, we share good friendship on field, says Mayank Agarwal [Video]

IPL 13: Fun to bat with KL Rahul, we share good friendship on field, says Mayank Agarwal

Rajasthan Royals (RR) won by 4 wickets against Kings XI Punjab in the ninth match of IPL-2020 in UAE's Sharjah at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on September 27. While addressing the post match press..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:08Published
Rahul Tewatia batted really well and wins the game for RR: KXIP's Mayank Agarwal after losing [Video]

Rahul Tewatia batted really well and wins the game for RR: KXIP's Mayank Agarwal after losing

Rajasthan Royals (RR) won by 4 wickets against Kings XI Punjab in the ninth match of IPL-2020 in UAE's Sharjah at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on September 27. While addressing the post match press..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:18Published