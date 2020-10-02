Athawale reminds Rahul of Rajasthan's rape case, says he is doing politics on Hathras gang rape

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi met the family and declared that they will fight for ensuring justice to the Dalit woman who died after being allegedly gang-raped. Priyanka Gandhi said the family wants a judicial inquiry into the incident and removal of the District Magistrate. "The family couldn't see their daughter for the one last time. UP CM Yogi Adityanath should understand his responsibility. Till the time justice is delivered, we'll continue this fight," Gandhi said. The two leaders reached Hathras in the evening after the UP administration conveyed that a group of five persons can meet the victim's family. Earlier, Priyanka Gandhi drove the vehicle towards DND flyway where police were present in strength and Congress workers had also assembled in support of their leaders. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister on Saturday announced a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the incident. It had earlier announced a probe by SIT. The 19-year-old woman died at Delhi's Safdarjung hospital on September 29. All the four accused in the incident have been arrested.
Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath handed over the Hathras case to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). SIT (Special Investigation Team) arrived at the residence of the victim to investigate.
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on October 02 joined protest at Jantar Mantar over Hathras incident. A Dalit woman was allegedly gang-raped, and later died on September 29. Criticising the heinous crime, CM Kejriwal said, "There should be no politics on the alleged rape incident in Hathras"."There should be no politics on this issue. Why should such an incident happen in UP, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Mumbai or Delhi? No rape incidents should happen in the country," said Kejriwal
Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on October 02 hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi for "playing politics" over Hathras incident, asking their stance on crimes against women in Congress-ruled Rajasthan. "Any incident as the Hathras one is definitely condemnable. But to play politics over such things isn't right. Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi marched to Hathras, but what about their stance on crimes against women in Congress-ruled Rajasthan. So their act is unfair," said Shekhawat.
Uttar Pradesh has not even recovered from Hathras and Bulandshahr gang rape case, and another rape incident took place in Aligarh. A 4-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her uncle in a village under limits of Khair Police Station. According to Aligarh Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Shubham Patel, "The girl is admitted to a hospital and is stable. We have registered an FIR and will nab the accused soon."
Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale reacted on Hathras gang rape and murder case. He said, "It's right that atrocities are taking place, but it was also during Mulayam Singh ji, Mayawati and Akhilesh governments. Reason for Dalit oppression is casteism, Dalits will be oppressed until there's casteism in minds of people."
Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale called the Hathras incident a blot on humanity and demanded justice for the family. "The Hathras incident is a blot on humanity. The accused should be hanged to death and the family should be given justice. Once we are allowed to visit there, i will on behalf of my party visit the family and provide help." Athawale took a jibe at Mayawati's demand of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's resignation. He said, "Mayawati is playing politics over the issue. She has no right to demand resignation of CM Yogi Adityanath."
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who held a protest march against the Hathras gang rape case, said she will stand by the Dalit community till the end as her caste is "humanity" and she does..
