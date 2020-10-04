Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Protest hooliganism and thuggery is indefensible, says Patel

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 02:06s - Published
Protest hooliganism and thuggery is indefensible, says Patel

Protest hooliganism and thuggery is indefensible, says Patel

Home Secretary Priti Patel says the “hooliganism and thuggery” witnessed in recent protests are “indefensible”, as she hailed the UK’s police.

Speaking at the Conservative Party conference, Ms Patel added the government and Prime Minister Boris Johnson “had the backs” of the officers across the country.

Report by Alibhaiz.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Priti Patel Priti Patel British Conservative politician, UK Home Secretary

Home Secretary mulls decision on Birmingham pub bombings inquiry [Video]

Home Secretary mulls decision on Birmingham pub bombings inquiry

The Home Secretary has agreed to look into calls for a public inquiry into the1974 Birmingham pub bombings, after a meeting with West Midlands Mayor AndyStreet. In a move welcomed by campaigners who lost loved ones in the twinattacks, Priti Patel said she would take into account their views and officialadvice before making any decision. Interviews with Andy Street and JulieHambleton, whose sister Maxine died in the attack.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:20Published

Birmingham pub bombings: Priti Patel to look at case for inquiry

 Families say a public inquiry would establish "truth, justice and accountability" for victims.
BBC News
Priti Patel meets officers on Covid-19 enforcement patrol [Video]

Priti Patel meets officers on Covid-19 enforcement patrol

Home Secretary Priti Patel has met with police officers on Covid-19 enforcement patrol in west London. This comes as the capital is put into Tier-2 coronavirus restrictions. Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:13Published
Priti Patel promises to overhaul ‘broken’ asylum system [Video]

Priti Patel promises to overhaul ‘broken’ asylum system

Home Secretary Priti Patel has promised the biggest overhaul of the UK’s “fundamentally broken” asylum system in “decades”. Speaking at the Conservative Party conference, she insisted she would take “every necessary step” to deliver change. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:00Published

Boris Johnson Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom

Boris Johnson condemned for ‘appalling’ Tory alliance with neo-Nazi and anti-Muslim parties across Europe

 Boris Johnson is facing growing condemnation for an “appalling” Tory alliance with neo-Nazi and anti-Muslim parties across Europe, as a Conservative peer..
WorldNews
Boris Johnson marks start of Poppy Appeal [Video]

Boris Johnson marks start of Poppy Appeal

Boris Johnson recieves the Royal British Legion outside Number 10 as the remembrance poppy goes on sale to the public tomorrow. Report by Odonovanc. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:10Published
Highlights from the Government’s Covid-19 press conference [Video]

Highlights from the Government’s Covid-19 press conference

Boris Johnson holds a press conference regarding the coronavirus situation.The Prime Minister was joined by Chancellor Rishi Sunak who has announcedbillions of pounds of extra help for firms and workers hit by coronavirusrestrictions.The package includes making the Job Support Scheme, whichreplaces the current furlough system, more generous.There will also be grantsof £2,100 available for firms in Tier 2 areas of England, primarily aimed athelping hospitality and leisure venues which have seen takings plummet due toa restrictions on households mixing.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 03:11Published
Boris Johnson defends his approach to tackling Covid [Video]

Boris Johnson defends his approach to tackling Covid

Boris Johnson has defended the government's approach to tackling the Covid-19 outbreak, warning that an "extreme laissez faire" response, giving people greater freedom, would result in "many thousands more deaths". At a Downing Street press conference, the Prime Minister also thanked people for their "bravery" and "patience" in living under coronavirus restrictions. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:16Published
Boris Johnson: This winter is not going to be easy [Video]

Boris Johnson: This winter is not going to be easy

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has given a speech virtually from 10 DowningStreet to the virtual Great Northern Conference.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:13Published

Conservative Party (UK) Conservative Party (UK) Centre-right political party in the United Kingdom

Rees-Mogg channels Peppa Pig to praise puddle jumping [Video]

Rees-Mogg channels Peppa Pig to praise puddle jumping

Commons Leader Jacob Rees-Mogg recalled an episode of Peppa Pig as he gave his support for a puddle jumping contest. The World Puddle Jumping Championships are usually held at Wicksteed Park in Kettering but in order to comply with social distancing restrictions this year they are taking place online. Kettering's Conservative MP Philip Hollobone called for a "statement in support" of the event. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:20Published

Conservative MP quits government job over free school meals

 Caroline Ansell has resigned after voting for a Labour plan to offer free school meals in the holidays.
BBC News
Deputy Labour leader accused of ‘scum’ insult during debate [Video]

Deputy Labour leader accused of ‘scum’ insult during debate

Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner was engulfed in a row as she was accused of calling a Tory MP "scum" during a Covid-19 debate in the House of Commons. Conservative MP Chris Clarkson said the insult was hurled at him after he insinuated that members of the shadow front bench believe the pandemic is a "good crisis" to exploit. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:28Published

The Trump and Never-Trump eras could end soon. Thanks for the memories and inspiration.

 Conservatives are setting aside policy priorities to vote for Biden and other Democrats. Would I be this honorable if our situations were reversed?
USATODAY.com
Greater Manchester Mayor Burnham says he has full support [Video]

Greater Manchester Mayor Burnham says he has full support

Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham says he has the support of local Conservatives and rejects accusation of partisanship. He says leaders in Manchester were told Tier 3 may not work, and that national lockdown can't be ruled out. Report by Odonovanc. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:06Published

Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

Facebook reportedly bracing for US election chaos with tools designed for “at-risk” countries

 Illustration by James Bareham / The Verge

Facebook is planning for possible chaos around the November 3rd US presidential election with internal tools..
The Verge

Voting across the US live updates: Joe Biden leads Donald Trump in Texas poll; New Hampshire can't ban armed voters; Facebook threat

 The latest in voting news, including Joe Biden leading Donald Trump in a new Texas poll and New Hampshire saying it can't keep armed voters away.
USATODAY.com
'I needed to do something different...' [Video]

'I needed to do something different...'

'I needed to do something different...' we sat down with rom-com king Hugh Grant to chat about his new Sky drama The Undoing... Report by Mccallumj. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 04:09Published
Mark Drakeford to ‘review rules’ on essential items [Video]

Mark Drakeford to ‘review rules’ on essential items

First Minister of Wales, Mark Drakeford, has responded to calls to change the rules surrounding ‘essential items’ after clothing aisles amongst others were blocked off in supermarkets. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:20Published

Tweets about this