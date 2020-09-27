Priti Patel promises to overhaul ‘broken’ asylum system

Home Secretary Priti Patel says the “hooliganism and thuggery” witnessed in recent protests are “indefensible”, as she hailed the UK’s police.
Speaking at the Conservative Party conference, Ms Patel added the government and Prime Minister Boris Johnson "had the backs" of the officers across the country.
George Eustice says the government "needs to review the way the asylum system works" following reports that home secretary Priti Patel is exploring the possibility of offshore processing centres for migrants seeking asylum in the UK.
Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick has paid tribute to police officer Matt Ratana, describing him as a "larger than life" character and an "extraordinary person".
Mr Dick, Home Secretary Priti Patel and London Mayor Sadiq Khan laid wreaths to honour the police officers who have lost thier lives on National Police Memorial Day.
Chancellor Rishi Sunak uses his speech at the Conservative Party virtualconference to stress he cannot protect every job, admitting “the pain ofknowing it only grows with each passing day”. Mr Sunak committed himself to “asingle priority” as Chancellor to “create, support and extend opportunity toas many people as I can”. “We will not let talent wither, or waste, we willhelp all who want it find new opportunity and develop new skills,” he said.
In a speech at the Conservative Party conference, Home Secretary Priti Patelcommitted to delivering “the biggest overhaul of our asylum system indecades”. She told those tuning into the online conference: “A fair asylumsystem should provide safe haven to those fleeing persecution, oppression ortyranny."
Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas O'Connell may be close collaborators, but she wont hold back when she doesn't like his music
Kim Jong-un has revealed a new intercontinental ballistic missile during a massive military parade marking the 75th anniversary of North Korea’s ruling party.
The Supreme Leader warned that his country would “fully mobilise” its nuclear force if threatened.
Addressing the crowds at the parade, Kim also praised North Korean citizens for their efforts against the spread of Covid-19, claiming the country recorded zero cases.
This comes as the secretive communist nation is facing its worst economic crisis in 10 years.
Doctors have urged the government for more stringent and consistent measures including the wearing of masks in all settings where a distance of more than 2 metres between people cannot be maintained.
Shadow Chancellor Anneliese Dodds highlights lack of economic support for people in areas under lockdown restrictions.
Pubs in Glasgow have shut at 6pm for the first time as new curfew rules begin. First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon put the rules in place across a number of areas in the country in an attempt to stop the spread of coronavirus.
