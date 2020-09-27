Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Priti Patel promises to overhaul ‘broken’ asylum system

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 02:00s - Published
Priti Patel promises to overhaul ‘broken’ asylum system

Priti Patel promises to overhaul ‘broken’ asylum system

Home Secretary Priti Patel has promised the biggest overhaul of the UK’s “fundamentally broken” asylum system in “decades”.

Speaking at the Conservative Party conference, she insisted she would take “every necessary step” to deliver change.

Report by Alibhaiz.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Priti Patel Priti Patel British Conservative politician, UK Home Secretary

Protest hooliganism and thuggery is indefensible, says Patel [Video]

Protest hooliganism and thuggery is indefensible, says Patel

Home Secretary Priti Patel says the “hooliganism and thuggery” witnessed in recent protests are “indefensible”, as she hailed the UK’s police. Speaking at the Conservative Party conference, Ms Patel added the government and Prime Minister Boris Johnson “had the backs” of the officers across the country. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:06Published
Eustice: We need to review the way the asylum system works [Video]

Eustice: We need to review the way the asylum system works

George Eustice says the government "needs to review the way the asylum system works" following reports that home secretary Priti Patel is exploring the possibility of offshore processing centres for migrants seeking asylum in the UK. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:31Published
Cressida Dick pays tribute to ‘extraordinary’ Matt Ratana [Video]

Cressida Dick pays tribute to ‘extraordinary’ Matt Ratana

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick has paid tribute to police officer Matt Ratana, describing him as a "larger than life" character and an "extraordinary person". Mr Dick, Home Secretary Priti Patel and London Mayor Sadiq Khan laid wreaths to honour the police officers who have lost thier lives on National Police Memorial Day. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:39Published

Conservative Party (UK) Conservative Party (UK) Centre-right political party in the United Kingdom

UK's Johnson promises to use pandemic as catalyst for change

 LONDON (AP) — Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday promised to use the COVID-19 pandemic as a catalyst to build a stronger Britain led by private..
WorldNews
Highlights of Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party conference speech [Video]

Highlights of Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party conference speech

Boris Johnson used his Conservative Party conference speech to comment on allmajor issues facing the UK, saying the Government was working “night and dayto repel this virus”.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 03:05Published
Rishi Sunak speaks of ‘difficult trade-offs’ due to Covid crisis [Video]

Rishi Sunak speaks of ‘difficult trade-offs’ due to Covid crisis

Chancellor Rishi Sunak uses his speech at the Conservative Party virtualconference to stress he cannot protect every job, admitting “the pain ofknowing it only grows with each passing day”. Mr Sunak committed himself to “asingle priority” as Chancellor to “create, support and extend opportunity toas many people as I can”. “We will not let talent wither, or waste, we willhelp all who want it find new opportunity and develop new skills,” he said.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:01Published
Home Secretary announces ‘biggest overhaul of asylum system in decades’ [Video]

Home Secretary announces ‘biggest overhaul of asylum system in decades’

In a speech at the Conservative Party conference, Home Secretary Priti Patelcommitted to delivering “the biggest overhaul of our asylum system indecades”. She told those tuning into the online conference: “A fair asylumsystem should provide safe haven to those fleeing persecution, oppression ortyranny."

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:10Published

Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

Finneas: "Billie is NOT my biggest fan" [Video]

Finneas: "Billie is NOT my biggest fan"

Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas O'Connell may be close collaborators, but she wont hold back when she doesn't like his music Report by Nelsonj. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 07:43Published
Kim Jong-Un Unveils New Nuclear Missile During Huge Parade [Video]

Kim Jong-Un Unveils New Nuclear Missile During Huge Parade

Kim Jong-un has revealed a new intercontinental ballistic missile during a massive military parade marking the 75th anniversary of North Korea’s ruling party. The Supreme Leader warned that his country would “fully mobilise” its nuclear force if threatened. Addressing the crowds at the parade, Kim also praised North Korean citizens for their efforts against the spread of Covid-19, claiming the country recorded zero cases. This comes as the secretive communist nation is facing its worst economic crisis in 10 years. Report by Avagninag. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:24Published
Doctors call for more stringent Covid-19 rules [Video]

Doctors call for more stringent Covid-19 rules

Doctors have urged the government for more stringent and consistent measures including the wearing of masks in all settings where a distance of more than 2 metres between people cannot be maintained. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:54Published
Shadow Chancellor highlights lack of economic support [Video]

Shadow Chancellor highlights lack of economic support

Shadow Chancellor Anneliese Dodds highlights lack of economic support for people in areas under lockdown restrictions. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:09Published
Pubs in Glasgow shut as new 6pm curfew begins [Video]

Pubs in Glasgow shut as new 6pm curfew begins

Pubs in Glasgow have shut at 6pm for the first time as new curfew rules begin. First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon put the rules in place across a number of areas in the country in an attempt to stop the spread of coronavirus. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:11Published

Tweets about this

Hayes3344

David Hayes RT @SkyNews: The home secretary has promised to deliver the "biggest overhaul of our asylum system in decades", with legislation to be brou… 4 days ago

Yazzy_321

YazzY... 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 RT @EleniCourea: Priti Patel promises “to the biggest overhaul of our asylum system in decades” with a new 'Fair Borders' bill and says she… 4 days ago

JoanneB53785143

Joanne Burgess RT @PatriotActive66: Priti Patel promises "the biggest overhaul of our asylum system in decades" Every conference we hear the same about t… 5 days ago

Spetmologer

Bernard Whittaker Ψ #BorisLIARnoAlcoholic ! RT @PritiPatelMP1: Our asylum system is a mess. God knows who's been running the country for the last 10yrs! #PritiPatel #pritiawful http… 5 days ago

de8xx

Solinetz D-8 https://t.co/vlrpqX2Bc6 #news Home Secretary Priti Patel promises 'biggest overhaul of asylum system in decades' - Sky News 5 days ago

MissFengu

Miss Fengu Buhle RT @CastSanctuary: @pritipatel We are experts by experience #leavetoremain can't be fixed without listening to us #AsylumIsAHuman it can n… 6 days ago

jpinckston

jenny RT @boblister_poole: Home Secretary Priti Patel promises 'biggest overhaul of asylum system in decades' Say It & Mean It! https://t.co/0b8B… 6 days ago