Priti Patel promises to overhaul ‘broken’ asylum system

Home Secretary Priti Patel has promised the biggest overhaul of the UK’s “fundamentally broken” asylum system in “decades”.

Speaking at the Conservative Party conference, she insisted she would take “every necessary step” to deliver change.

Report by Alibhaiz.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn