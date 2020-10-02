3 GOP Congressmen Flew Commercial After Flying With Trump On Air Force One

Three Minnesota congressmen took a commercial Delta flight just two days after being on Air Force One with President Donald Trump.

Business Insider reports Republican Reps.

Pete Stauber, Tom Emmer, and Jim Hagedorn flew on the same flight to Washington DC on Friday night.

That was just several hours after President Donald Trump tested positive for the coronavirus.

Now, they're facing backlash for their choice to do so.