|
|
|
Cineworld Says It's Considering Temporarily Closing Regal Cinemas In US, UK
Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 02:40s - Published
Cineworld Says It's Considering Temporarily Closing Regal Cinemas In US, UK
Cineworld, which owns Regal Cinemas, says it is considering a temporary closure of its U.S. and UK locations.
Cineworld reported a loss of $1.6 billion in the first half of 2020.
Brittney Hopper reports.
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Cineworld is shuttering all 543 of its Regal Cinema venues in the U.S. and all cinemas across the...
Upworthy - Published
|
After reopening not too long ago, Cineworld may have Regal Cinemas closing again, along with all...
Upworthy - Published
|
Regal Cinemas owner Cineworld is closing all of the chain’s locations in the U.S., as well as its...
The Wrap - Published
Also reported by •Upworthy •The Verge •engadget
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|