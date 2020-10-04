Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Cineworld Says It's Considering Temporarily Closing Regal Cinemas In US, UK

Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 02:40s - Published
Cineworld Says It's Considering Temporarily Closing Regal Cinemas In US, UK

Cineworld Says It's Considering Temporarily Closing Regal Cinemas In US, UK

Cineworld, which owns Regal Cinemas, says it is considering a temporary closure of its U.S. and UK locations.

Cineworld reported a loss of $1.6 billion in the first half of 2020.

Brittney Hopper reports.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Cineworld to Close All Regal Cinemas, U.K. Venues in Response to ‘No Time to Die’ Delay

Cineworld is shuttering all 543 of its Regal Cinema venues in the U.S. and all cinemas across the...
Upworthy - Published

Cineworld May Have Regal Cinemas Closing Again Next Week

After reopening not too long ago, Cineworld may have Regal Cinemas closing again, along with all...
Upworthy - Published

Regal Cinemas Parent Cinemark to Close All Theaters in US and UK

Regal Cinemas Parent Cinemark to Close All Theaters in US and UK Regal Cinemas owner Cineworld is closing all of the chain’s locations in the U.S., as well as its...
The Wrap - Published Also reported by •UpworthyThe Vergeengadget



Tweets about this

fox13

FOX 13 News Utah Cinema chain Cineworld, which owns 543 Regal theaters in the U.S., says it is considering temporarily closing all o… https://t.co/sa3c3gZ46X 2 minutes ago

hollywooDossier

Hollywood Dossier RT @THR: Cineworld — the second largest global chain behind AMC — confirmed it was considering the closure of its sites, of which it has mo… 7 hours ago

JHenryProject

Roscoe Patterson ☝🏾 RT @AshleyLCarter1: Cineworld, the parent company of Regal Cinemas, says it is considering temporarily closing its U.S. movie theaters, but… 9 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

After 'No Time To Die' Is Delayed, Regal Cinemas Announces It May Shut Down [Video]

After 'No Time To Die' Is Delayed, Regal Cinemas Announces It May Shut Down

Regal Cinemas owner Cineworld says it is considering temporarily closing its theaters. CNN reports the news comes just a day after the latest James Bond film, "No Time to Die," was delayed until the..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published
Cineworld, Owner Of Regal Cinemas, Says Its Considering Temporary Closure Of US, UK Theaters [Video]

Cineworld, Owner Of Regal Cinemas, Says Its Considering Temporary Closure Of US, UK Theaters

The delayed release of the latest James Bond film "No Time to Die" has led to a painful choice for a major theater chain. Amy Johnson reports.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 00:34Published