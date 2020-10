Gay men are reclaiming #ProudBoys on Twitter after Trump encouraged the Proud Boys to "stand back and stand by" at the first presidential debate.

President Donald Trump told far-right neo-fascist group the Proud Boys to "stand back and stand by"...

Less than a week after the far-right group the Proud Boys were mentioned at the debate, the group's...

The hashtag used by members of far-right group Proud Boys has been hijacked by gay men filling...