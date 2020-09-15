Gay Men Take Over #ProudBoys Hashtag on Twitter
During last week's debate, President Trump told the Proud Boys, a far-right, notoriously violent organisation, to "stand back and stand by" regarding Antifa.
LGBTQ take over #ProudBoys, white supremacist groups fume | Oneindia NewsLGBTQ+ people have taken over the Twitter hashtag Proud Boys. Pride posts deluged the internet virtually flushing out posts by Neo Nazi and White Supremacist groups who were using the hashtag before...
LGBTQ Love Takes Over ‘Proud Boys’ HashtagGay men hijacked the “proud boys” hashtag, flooding it with images with loved ones with the intent of diverting attention from the hate group.
Gay men takeover #ProudBoys on Twitter after Trump mentions far-right group the Proud BoysGay men are reclaiming #ProudBoys on Twitter after Trump encouraged the Proud Boys to "stand back and stand by" at the first presidential debate.