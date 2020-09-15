Gay Men Take Over #ProudBoys Hashtag on Twitter

Global  
 

During last week's debate, President Trump told the Proud Boys, a far-right, notoriously violent organisation, to "stand back and stand by" regarding Antifa.


 Gay men are reclaiming #ProudBoys on Twitter after Trump encouraged the Proud Boys to "stand back and stand by" at the first presidential debate.
 
 Less than a week after the far-right group the Proud Boys were mentioned at the debate, the group's name is being taken over on Twitter by gay men.
President Donald Trump ordered a drive-by for supporters that had gathered outside of Walter Reed Medical Centre on Sunday.

Alec Baldwin has defended playing Donald Trump during the season premiere of Saturday Night Live while the U.S. president battled coronavirus in hospital.

Fact check: Quote attributed to Joe Biden about antifa is missing context

 At the first debate with Trump, Biden gave credit to FBI Director Chris Wray for his comment about antifa. We rate this claim as missing context.
Facebook says they are removing "false claims" that fires in Oregon were started by certain groups, but Euronews has found examples of misinformation still circulating. View on euronews

LGBTQ+ people have taken over the Twitter hashtag Proud Boys. Pride posts deluged the internet virtually flushing out posts by Neo Nazi and White Supremacist groups who were using the hashtag before...

Gay men hijacked the “proud boys” hashtag, flooding it with images with loved ones with the intent of diverting attention from the hate group.

