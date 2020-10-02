President Trump Could Be Discharged From Walter Reed Medical Center Today
White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany has tested positive for COVID-19, days after Pres.
Trump was hospitalized with the virus.
Trump Returns to Tweeting From the HospitalRe-energized after visiting his supporters from outside Walter Reed, President Trump returned to tweeting.
President Trump receives backlash for political-drive by during quarantineThis morning - questions over president trump's impromptu visit with supporters after he briefly left the hospital while he was still being treated for covid-19. Now, the Walter Reed attending..
Eye On The Day 10/5Here are a few stories we are keeping an eye on: Doctors say President Trump could be discharged from Walter Reed today and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says there's progress on a coronavirus relief..