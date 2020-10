jodi guzik RT @CNN: Two of White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany's deputies have tested positive for coronavirus, two sources say. McEnany said… 4 seconds ago

Rochelle Manning RT @HuffPost: BREAKING: White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany has tested positive for COVID-19. She briefed reporters on Thursday an… 6 seconds ago

Abdulsatar Bochnak White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany says she has tested positive for COVID-19, days after Trump diagnosis https://t.co/DAMHlJAl7W 6 seconds ago

ひさくんくさひ RT @usatgraphics: BREAKING: White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany announces she has tested positive for COVID-19. Here's what we k… 6 seconds ago

Mel - 🚥Black Lives Matter🚥 RT @chipfranklin: BREAKING: Kayleigh McEnany, the White House Press Secretary, has graduated from attacking to killing the media. 7 seconds ago

Justin RT @sonam_sheth: Kayleigh McEnany says she didn't know Hope Hicks had tested positive when she briefed reporters on Thurs. But she also bri… 8 seconds ago

Rudra Roy Chowdhury RT @business: BREAKING: White House press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany test positive for Covid-19 https://t.co/tlh9oP0aKh 9 seconds ago