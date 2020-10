Trump: Don't be afraid of Covid

Donald Trump has said he will leave hospital on Monday evening after a three-day stay to treat symptoms of Covid-19.

The president tweeted: “I will beleaving the great Walter Reed Medical Center today at 6:30 P.M.

Feeling reallygood!

Don’t be afraid of Covid.

Don’t let it dominate your life.

We havedeveloped, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs &knowledge.

I feel better than I did 20 years ago!”