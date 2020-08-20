Shorthanded Supreme Court returns amid new drama

The U.S. Supreme Court returned to work on Monday for the first time since liberal Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg 's death, with the Senate racing to replace her with a conservative judge and with two of the court's rightwing justices mounting a fresh attack on the high court's landmark 2015 ruling that legalized same-sex marriage nationwide.

Murkowski, Collins break ranks on swift SC vote [NFA] Republican Senators Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Susan Collins of Maine broke ranks with President Donald Trump on his plan to swiftly hold a Senate vote on a potential successor to late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

Romney agrees to vote on Trump's Supreme Court pick [NFA] Republican Senator Mitt Romney said the Senate should move forward with a vote on President Trump's replacement for liberal Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, paving the way for Trump to cement a 6-3 conservative majority on the Supreme Court. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

The 1960s meet 2020 in Sorkin's 'Chicago 7' film It may be set in the late 1960s but “The Trial of the Chicago 7", with its themes of protest, civil rights and police brutality, has much to say about America today. Lisa Bernhard has more.

Indoor dining a step forward for NYC restaurants Despite leading the way in controlling the coronavirus, New York City was among the slowest areas in the country to restart indoor dining - something it is now doing at just 25 percent capacity, providing a small boost to struggling restaurants. Lisa Bernhard has more.

The Democratic nominee leads 49 percent to 41 percent in Arizona, a state that hasn’t voted for a Democrat for president since 1996. In the Senate race, Mark..

Senate GOP's 3rd COVID-19 case complicates relief bill The renewed effort in the U.S. Congress to reach a fresh deal to pump coronavirus relief funds into the pandemic-hit economy has been further complicated by the news that President Donald Trump and three Senate Republicans have tested positive. Fred Katayama reports.

Shorthanded and still mourning the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the eight remaining justices face a partisan firestorm over her likely successor.

Kate McKinnon, who has memorably portrayed the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg on "Saturday Night Live," paid a final tribute to the Supreme Court Justice.

The Supreme Court began its new term Monday with a remembrance of "a dear friend and a treasured colleague," the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. (Oct...

On Monday, the Supreme Court refused to hear the copyright case over Led Zeppelin's "Stairway to Heaven," marking a precedent-setting win.

It won't be long before we learn how the Supreme Court views abortion access following the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Minor league baseball players scored a victory in their effort for higher wages Monday when the Supreme Court denied MLB request to dismiss lawsuit.

The Senate is shut down by Covid-19 infections, but Republicans are refusing to delay confirmation of United States President Donald Trump's pick for the Supreme..

The New York Times is reporting President Trump did not pay any federal income taxes in 10 of the...

What was supposed to be a weekend focused on President Trump's new Supreme Court nominee was...

