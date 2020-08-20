Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Shorthanded Supreme Court returns amid new drama

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 02:12s - Published
Shorthanded Supreme Court returns amid new drama

Shorthanded Supreme Court returns amid new drama

The U.S. Supreme Court returned to work on Monday for the first time since liberal Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death, with the Senate racing to replace her with a conservative judge and with two of the court's rightwing justices mounting a fresh attack on the high court's landmark 2015 ruling that legalized same-sex marriage nationwide.

Lisa Bernhard produced this report.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Supreme Court of the United States Supreme Court of the United States Highest court in the United States

Trump court nomination hangs over Senate clouded by virus

 The Senate is shut down by Covid-19 infections, but Republicans are refusing to delay confirmation of United States President Donald Trump's pick for the Supreme..
New Zealand Herald

Minor leaguers score win in quest for fair wages as Supreme Court dismisses MLB request

 Minor league baseball players scored a victory in their effort for higher wages Monday when the Supreme Court denied MLB request to dismiss lawsuit.
USATODAY.com

The post-Ginsburg Supreme Court's first abortion case

 It won't be long before we learn how the Supreme Court views abortion access following the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
CBS News

Led Zeppelin wins copyright battle after U.S. Supreme Court declines to hear case

 On Monday, the Supreme Court refused to hear the copyright case over Led Zeppelin's "Stairway to Heaven," marking a precedent-setting win.
USATODAY.com

Ruth Bader Ginsburg Ruth Bader Ginsburg American lawyer and jurist

Supreme Court opens new term, honors Ginsburg

 The Supreme Court began its new term Monday with a remembrance of "a dear friend and a treasured colleague," the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. (Oct...
USATODAY.com

'Rest in power': Kate McKinnon dons lace-collared robe for 'SNL' tribute to Ruth Bader Ginsburg

 Kate McKinnon, who has memorably portrayed the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg on "Saturday Night Live," paid a final tribute to the Supreme Court Justice.
USATODAY.com

Supreme Court begins 2020 term as a key election issue. Will it decide the election too?

 Shorthanded and still mourning the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the eight remaining justices face a partisan firestorm over her likely successor.
USATODAY.com

United States Senate United States Senate Upper house of the United States Congress

Senate GOP's 3rd COVID-19 case complicates relief bill [Video]

Senate GOP's 3rd COVID-19 case complicates relief bill

The renewed effort in the U.S. Congress to reach a fresh deal to pump coronavirus relief funds into the pandemic-hit economy has been further complicated by the news that President Donald Trump and three Senate Republicans have tested positive. Fred Katayama reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:40Published

Biden Holds Steady Lead Over Trump in Arizona, Latest Poll Finds

 The Democratic nominee leads 49 percent to 41 percent in Arizona, a state that hasn’t voted for a Democrat for president since 1996. In the Senate race, Mark..
NYTimes.com

Lisa Bernhard American journalist

Indoor dining a step forward for NYC restaurants [Video]

Indoor dining a step forward for NYC restaurants

Despite leading the way in controlling the coronavirus, New York City was among the slowest areas in the country to restart indoor dining - something it is now doing at just 25 percent capacity, providing a small boost to struggling restaurants. Lisa Bernhard has more.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 03:04Published
The 1960s meet 2020 in Sorkin's 'Chicago 7' film [Video]

The 1960s meet 2020 in Sorkin's 'Chicago 7' film

It may be set in the late 1960s but “The Trial of the Chicago 7", with its themes of protest, civil rights and police brutality, has much to say about America today. Lisa Bernhard has more.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:07Published
Romney agrees to vote on Trump's Supreme Court pick [Video]

Romney agrees to vote on Trump's Supreme Court pick

[NFA] Republican Senator Mitt Romney said the Senate should move forward with a vote on President Trump's replacement for liberal Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, paving the way for Trump to cement a 6-3 conservative majority on the Supreme Court. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:19Published
Murkowski, Collins break ranks on swift SC vote [Video]

Murkowski, Collins break ranks on swift SC vote

[NFA] Republican Senators Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Susan Collins of Maine broke ranks with President Donald Trump on his plan to swiftly hold a Senate vote on a potential successor to late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:28Published

Related news from verified sources

Shorthanded Supreme Court Kicks off New Term Amid Drama

The U.S. Supreme Court returns to work on Monday for the first time since liberal Justice Ruth Bader...
Newsmax - Published Also reported by •CBC.ca


Report on Trump's tax returns pulls attention away from his Supreme Court nominee

What was supposed to be a weekend focused on President Trump's new Supreme Court nominee was...
CBS News - Published

Eye Opener: Trump disputes New York Times report on his tax returns

The New York Times is reporting President Trump did not pay any federal income taxes in 10 of the...
CBS News - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Mark Green discusses what impact the Trump tax story will have on his re-election bid [Video]

Mark Green discusses what impact the Trump tax story will have on his re-election bid

What impact will the bombshell report on Donald Trump's tax returns have on the presidential election? Mark Green, author of the new book "Wrecking America," joins Larry King on PoliticKING to weigh..

Credit: PoliticKing     Duration: 11:36Published
Biden Hits Back At Trump’s Tax Return Fight [Video]

Biden Hits Back At Trump’s Tax Return Fight

While President Donald Trump scored a legal victory in keeping his tax returns private for now, Joe Biden just wants to know what Trump is hiding.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:22Published
A Federal Judge Just Made Cy Vance Very Happy [Video]

A Federal Judge Just Made Cy Vance Very Happy

A federal judge on Thursday cleared the way for New York state prosecutors who want to see US President Donald Trump's accounting records. CNN reports Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance's office..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:34Published