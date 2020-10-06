CHIEFS WIN FOUR STRAIGHT

Video Credit: KQTV - Published 2 minutes ago

Playing in a unexpected monday night showdown with the new england patriots due to positive covid-19 test results from both teams discussion over the last few days on when this match up will be played..

And monday night football seamed to work best for everyone ====3rd qt tyreek hill touchdown====4th qt mecole hardman touchdown=== 4th qt tyrann mathieu pick six touchdown =====sot tyrann mathieu/chiefs safety: "i still feel like we can play so much better, and i think that's the goal for us to forget about this game obviously our younger guys stepped up and played well, but we're getting into the thick of it.

You know we have two real tough opponents coming up, and we have to try and find a way to get better and win the next couple of games."sot patrick mahomes.chiefs quarterback: "today our defense stepped up and made a lot of big time plays, and wheneve you're trying to go throughout a season and winas many