Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Michelle Obama slams Trump in closing argument for Biden

Video Credit: Geo Beats - Duration: 00:50s - Published
Michelle Obama slams Trump in closing argument for Biden
Michelle Obama slams Trump in closing argument for Biden

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

WATCH Michelle Obama’s Brutal Closing Argument Slamming ‘Racist’ ‘Failure’ Trump: Vote Biden ‘Like Your Lives Depend On It’

Former First Lady Michelle Obama pulled no punches in a new “closing argument” speech in which...
Mediaite - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

'The West Wing' cast reunites to back Michelle Obama voting venture [Video]

'The West Wing' cast reunites to back Michelle Obama voting venture

'The West Wing' cast members have reunited to film a special charity episode in support of Michelle Obama's voter registration initiative ahead of November's U.S. general election

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:51Published
Donald Trump: Michelle Obama speech 'extremely divisive' [Video]

Donald Trump: Michelle Obama speech 'extremely divisive'

US president Donald Trump has criticised Michelle Obama's speech at theDemocratic convention, calling it "extremely divisive".

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:58Published
Michelle Obama Gets Praise From Fox News Anchors for ‘Slicing and Dicing’ Trump During DNC Speech [Video]

Michelle Obama Gets Praise From Fox News Anchors for ‘Slicing and Dicing’ Trump During DNC Speech

Fox News anchors largely praised Michelle Obama’s DNC speech, saying she “flayed, sliced and diced Donald Trump.” Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:10Published