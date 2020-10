Gov. Baker Glad To See President Trump Recovering, Calls COVID-19 'Massively Contagious' Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 02:09s - Published 2 minutes ago Gov. Baker Glad To See President Trump Recovering, Calls COVID-19 'Massively Contagious' Gov. Baker said he is glad President Trump is recovering from COVID-19 but called anyone who doesn't listen to heath experts about the spread of coronavirus "irresponsible." 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Cheddar Releases New Post-Debate Poll



We've released a post-debate presidential poll in partnership with SurveyUSA, and Cheddar's Megan Pratz and Baker Machado break down which way voters are swaying, particularly after finding out that.. Credit: Cheddar Inc. Duration: 05:31 Published 4 minutes ago Trump Falsely Likens COVID-19 To Flu



Facebook removed a post from President Donald Trump after he falsely claimed the coronavirus is less deadly than the flu. Credit: HuffPost NOW News Duration: 01:24 Published 13 minutes ago Michelle Obama: Trump 'lied to us' about COVID-19



In a 24-minute video released by the Biden campaign on Tuesday (October 6), former First Lady Michelle Obama criticizes President Donald Trump on his handling of the coronavirus, saying "we simply.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:30 Published 1 hour ago