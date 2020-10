Steve Yzerman participating in NHL Draft remotely after possible COVID-19 exposure Video Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Duration: 00:37s - Published 2 minutes ago Steve Yzerman participating in NHL Draft remotely after possible COVID-19 exposure Detroit Red Wings Executive Vice President and General Manager Steve Yzerman will be participating remotely in the NHL Draft after being exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19. 0

