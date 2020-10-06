HS G SOC Sectional Quarterfinals: Memorial Will Meet Castle; Gibson Southern Will Battle Heritage Hi

Video Credit: WEVV - Published 2 minutes ago

HS G SOC Sectional Quarterfinals: Memorial Will Meet Castle; Gibson Southern Will Battle Heritage Hills

Scholar athlete of the week.

It's postseason time on the pitch as well.

In the 3a class..

Memorial opens up against reitz.

11th minute..

Jacqueline brasseale centers one to ryleigh anslinger..

The i-u commit gives memorial a 1 - 0 lead and they werent done yet.

9 minutes later..

It's brasseale's turn.

The impressive off balance shot finds the back of the net..

It's 2 - 0 tigers..

And they kept their foot on the gas.

Anslinger on the corner kick..

The future hoosier with a great ball as peyton murphy puts it away.

Memorial wins 5 - nil.

Extra shots: mia abushalback goal; brasseale goal the tigers will take on the winner of castle versus harrison.

Just two minutes into this one..

Aleyna quinn weaves her way through traffic and then goes upper 90..

Castle in front 1 - 0.

19th minute..

Emmy higgins with a perfect pass to quinn..

The freshmen nets herself a hat trick in the 1st half alone..

And the knights kept marching forward.

Jordan coon dribbling through defenders and sneaking one in.

Castle wins 10 - 0.

The knights will play memorial / thursday at 5:30.

Extra shots: higgins goal; quinn goal; coon goal.

Dropping down to the 2a class..

Gibson southern opens the post-season against bosse.

1st half..

Emily mckee serves one up..

Maura kluesner is there to put it away..

Gibson southern up 2 - 0.

Just 7 minutes later..

Ella jones touching one to hailey richter..

The freshman to sophomore connection makes it 3 - 0 titans..

And they never looked back.

Gibson southern wins 9 - 0.

Extra shots: ella jones goal..

Chloe field goal.

The titans will meet the winner between mt.

Vernon and heritage hills.

6th minute... haley osborne feeds kennedy tate on the through ball..

The junior draws first blood for the patriots.

In the 29th minute..

Kenley mulzer centers one..

Tate is able to settle and score..

Patriots take a 2-0 lead into the half.

Right out of the break..

Osborne and tate are at it again..

Tate netting herself a hat trick.

Heritage hills wins 5-0..

The patriots will face