SPX SUNRISE

Mississippi state football... trying to put the arkansas loss in the rear view mirror..

Mike leach's bunch was one of eight top 25 teams across the nation to fall short... the bulldogs were heavy favorites against arkansas..

Ended up failing on two fourth and 1 attempts late in the fourth... along with losing a fumble on a punt late as well..

Despite star running back kylin hill likely being available this week after he only played one snap and got injured saturday... leach says this past week consisted of a missed opportunity leach says: you gotta go out there an execute.

They did and we didn't.

We just have to get better and we have to be a steady and consistent team.

We can't rest on any level of perceived success.

We need to be the same team at every snap and i don't think we were.

Jones says: trusting the process.

Taking it one week at a time and it was definitely a humbling experience but we are confident in the players that we have.

Still keeping it one week at a time and trying to keep that same perspective.

Making sure we're staying focused at making sure we're staying focused at the work in hand.

Lane kiffin and the ole miss rebels will certainly have their hands full this saturday... hosting #2 alabama... kiffin and crimson tide head coach nick saban have quite the history... lane was saban's offensive coordinator in tuscaloosa from 2014 through 2016... there's certainly familiarity there... but kiffin says that has favored saban in the past..

All of those people that say it's an advantage that i have worked with him i don't really understand that.

He's 20-0 against coaches who have worked for him.

If you're saying it's an advantage then you're probably not a very good gambler because 20-0 is a pretty strong record.

We've always had a tremendous we've always had a tremendous amount of respect for the job lane did while he was here.

He's doing a lot of the same things with a lot of growth in how they're attacking people so they present a lot of problems. ,.

It's never too early to talk a little college baseball... especially considering the fact that the bulldogs have advanced to the college world series each of the past two seasons... head coach chris lemonis says his team is built for another omaha run... the bulldogs have plenty of returners.... state is loaded with returners on the mound... christian mcleod... jt ginn..

Will bednar... and eric serantola to name a few... the ncaa also is allowing an extra year of eligibility for spring athletes because of last year's shortened season due to the pandemic , .

We're in shape, we've played the game enough and we have gotten enough reps.

We've been able to expand some of our pitchers.

We think from a pitching staff standpoint we've put together one of the best staffs in our school's history.

We have some help with some guys jumping in but it's a very talented, deep pitching staff.

Quick look at the newest ap polls for mississippi high school football... top of 6-a.... starkville high school.... oxford making the top five as well in that final spot... in 5a... west point is at number one... no shock there... lafayette making the cut as well... the commodores are 2-2 on the season... 4a... louisville is at the top... powercats with a strong start 3a... noxubee county coming in at number three... the tigers are coming off a big win against houston... in the 2a ranks... calhoun city sliding in there at the five spot... 1a... nanih waiya in first after the big cross creek rivalry win over noxapater 47-6... tupelo christian prep in there as well at number five...