Kenzo Takada, Japanese fashion designer, dead at 81

According to 'The New York Times,' Takada died on Sunday at a hospital in Paris in the middle of Paris Fashion Week.


Japanese designer Kenzo Takada died in Paris on Sunday due to COVID-19-related complications. He was 81. Famous for his international luxury fashion house Kenzo, he inaugurated his flagship store in Paris' Place des Victoires in 1976. A native of Himeji, Japan, over the next thirty years, Takada launched a perfume empire, and, in 1993, sold his brand to luxury conglomerate LVMH. In 1999, he retired to pursue other creative pursuits. In January of 2020, he launched his K-3 brand.

Related news from verified sources

Kenzo Takada, first Japanese designer to conquer Paris fashion, dies aged 81

PARIS: Japan's most famous fashion designer Kenzo Takada, founder of the global Kenzo brand, died in...
Bangkok Post - Published Also reported by •Just JaredBBC News


Japan mourns fashion designer Kenzo Takada

Japanese fashion lovers, politicians and friends of Kenzo Takada paid tribute to the designer on...
Japan Today - Published Also reported by •Deutsche WelleTMZ.comBelfast TelegraphThe Age


Fashion Designer Kenzo Takada Dead at 81 From Complications Related to Coronavirus

The world of fashion has lost an icon. Japanese-French designer Kenzō Takada has passed away at the...
E! Online - Published Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphThe AgeSeattlePI.com



