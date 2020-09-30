Kenzo Takada, Japanese fashion designer, dead at 81

Japanese designer Kenzo Takada died in Paris on Sunday due to COVID-19-related complications. He was 81. Famous for his international luxury fashion house Kenzo, he inaugurated his flagship store in Paris' Place des Victoires in 1976. A native of Himeji, Japan, over the next thirty years, Takada launched a perfume empire, and, in 1993, sold his brand to luxury conglomerate LVMH. In 1999, he retired to pursue other creative pursuits. In January of 2020, he launched his K-3 brand.
Christian Dior kicked off Paris Fashion Week in earnest on Tuesday with a socially-distanced runway show, as models paraded around an art installation recalling Gothic-style stained-glass windows to a live choir performance.
