Eddie Van Halen, guitar legend, dead at 65
Van Halen died in a
Santa Monica
hospital surrounded by family on Tuesday.
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Rock star Eddie Van Halen dies aged 65 Revered rock guitarist Eddie Van Halen has died at the age of 65 following abattle with cancer, his son has said. Van Halen was part of the classic VanHalen line-up alongside his brother Alex, Michael Anthony on bass and DavidLee Roth singing. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:14 Published on January 1, 1970
Eddie Van Halen Dead at 65 from Cancer Eddie Van Halen -- the legendary guitarist and co-founder of Van Halen -- has died after a long battle with throat cancer ... TMZ has learned. Sources directly..
TMZ.com
13 hours ago Beachgoers seek relief as heat wave bakes California A dangerous heat wave was baking swaths of the western United States through the weekend, and many locations in California registered record-high temperatures on Sunday. Libby Hogan reports. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:24 Published on January 1, 1970
Related news from verified sources
Musician Eddie Van Halen has died after a battle with throat cancer. The legendary guitarist and...
USATODAY.com - Published
12 hours ago Also reported by •
Upworthy • CTV News • CBS News
Refresh for updates Mötley Crüe’s Nikki Sixx remembers Eddie Van Halen as “the Mozart of rock...
Upworthy - Published
12 hours ago
Tributes have flooded in for the “Mozart of rock guitar” Eddie Van Halen following his death at...
Belfast Telegraph - Published
12 hours ago
Tweets about this
Related videos from verified sources