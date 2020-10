Tropical update: Wednesday 5 a.m

Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 01:10s - Published 2 minutes ago

Hurricane Delta has been downgraded to a category 3 hurricane, but is expected to restrengthen.

POWERFUL BLOW FROM HURRICANEDELTA.

IT WILL BE COMINGASHORE CLOSE TO THAT PART OFMEXICO AND BRINGING WIND, RAINAND STORM SURGE OVER THE NEXTFEW HOURS.HOTELS WERE EVACUATED ALONGTHE CARIBBEAN SHORELINE THEREAND THE CONVENTION CENTEROPENED AS A SHELTER.

THE 5 A-MADVISORY JUST CAME OUT FROMTHE NATIONAL HURRICANE CENTERSHOWING THAT THE HURRICANE HASWINDS OF 115 MILES PER HOUR.IT'S FORECAST TO STRENGTHEN ASIT MOVES INTO THE GULF ANDHEADS TO LOUISIANA.

OILCOMPANIES ARE BRACING FORIMPACT ON THEIR INSTALLATIONAND PORTS ARE CL