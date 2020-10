McSally makes her strongest comments to date about the feud between the late U.S. Sen. John McCain and Trump; Kelly talks about his wife, Gabby Giffords.

President Donald Trump's accountant must turn over his tax records to a New York state prosecutor, an appeals court ruled Wednesday.

US election polls: Biden holds 10-point lead over Trump A look at the seven-day rolling average of the approval rating of USPresidential candidates Joe Biden and Donald Trump, courtesy ofRealClearPolitics.

Pence is aiming for adjectives like boring and stable. Harris will press for answers in what could be the Biden campaign's only chance to get them.

Here's how Vice President Mike Pence stacks up against Sen. Kamala Harris. The two go head-to-head in the Tuesday Oct. 7 vice presidential debate.

The vice president is likely to be focused and aggressively defend President Trump, as he did in the debate against Senator Tim Kaine.

Vice President Pence and Senator Kamala Harris will be meeting on stage in Salt Lake City for their only debate Wednesday night.