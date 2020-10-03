|
|
|
Memo Claims Trump Symptom-Free For 24 Hours
Video Credit: Wochit News
- Duration: 00:27s - Published
Memo Claims Trump Symptom-Free For 24 Hours
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
The president's physician, Dr. Sean Conley, said that Trump had been symptom-free for over 24 hours.
CBS News - Published
|
White House physician Dr. Sean Conley said in a new memo on Wednesday that President Trump has been...
FOXNews.com - Published
Also reported by •Upworthy
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|
Trump 'doing very well' - White House doctor
White House doctor Sean Conley said on Saturday that President Donald Trump is "doing well" and has been "fever free" for the last 24 hours, after it was announced he tested positive for COVID-19 on..
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:21Published
|
Trump 'doing well' - White House doctor
White House doctor Sean Conley said on Saturday that President Donald Trump is "doing well" and has been "fever free" for the last 24 hours, after it was announced he tested positive for COVID-19 on..
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:21Published
|
Trump in ‘exceptionally good spirits’ and fever-free, say doctors
US President Donald Trump’s doctor has said he is doing “very well” as hespends the weekend at a military hospital for treatment of Covid-19. Navycommander Dr Sean Conley said Mr Trump has been..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:36Published
|