Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:27s
Memo Claims Trump Symptom-Free For 24 Hours

In new memo, Trump's doctor says president told him "I feel great!"

The president's physician, Dr. Sean Conley, said that Trump had been symptom-free for over 24 hours.
CBS News

Trump 'fever-free' for four days, 'symptom-free' for 24 hours in coronavirus fight, White House physician says

White House physician Dr. Sean Conley said in a new memo on Wednesday that President Trump has been...
FOXNews.com



Trump 'doing very well' - White House doctor [Video]

Trump 'doing very well' - White House doctor

White House doctor Sean Conley said on Saturday that President Donald Trump is "doing well" and has been "fever free" for the last 24 hours, after it was announced he tested positive for COVID-19 on..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:21
Trump 'doing well' - White House doctor [Video]

Trump 'doing well' - White House doctor

White House doctor Sean Conley said on Saturday that President Donald Trump is "doing well" and has been "fever free" for the last 24 hours, after it was announced he tested positive for COVID-19 on..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:21
Trump in ‘exceptionally good spirits’ and fever-free, say doctors [Video]

Trump in ‘exceptionally good spirits’ and fever-free, say doctors

US President Donald Trump’s doctor has said he is doing “very well” as hespends the weekend at a military hospital for treatment of Covid-19. Navycommander Dr Sean Conley said Mr Trump has been..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:36