Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump's doctor says president is 'symptom-free,' has COVID-19 antibodies

Video Credit: nypost - Duration: 00:45s - Published
Trump's doctor says president is 'symptom-free,' has COVID-19 antibodies
Trump's doctor says president is 'symptom-free,' has COVID-19 antibodies

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

In new memo, Trump's doctor says president told him "I feel great!"

The president's physician, Dr. Sean Conley, said that Trump had been symptom-free for over 24 hours.
CBS News - Published

Trump Free of COVID-19 Symptoms for Over 24 Hours, Doctor Says

President Donald Trump has been free of Covid-19 symptoms for more than 24 hours as of Wednesday, and...
Newsmax - Published

Trump’s doctor suggests president knew he had COVID-19 before coming to N.J. White House official says he mis

Trump is being treated at Walter Reed and was fever-free Saturday, the doctor said
Upworthy - Published


Tweets about this

Vestibule2020

Dale Vest RT @kaitlancollins: President Trump's doctor says in a written statement that he now has detectable levels of antibodies in his bloodwork.… 12 seconds ago

AzizahBennett

Azizah Bennett RT @AymanM: In the 72 hours he spent at Walter Reed, Trump released videos, photos, a drive by in front of the cameras and a staged balcony… 17 seconds ago

astste

Speedy RT @Acosta: Update from WH doctor on Trump: “the president this morning says ‘I feel great!’” https://t.co/cmhUzyxIcT 20 seconds ago

ImAResistor

Tired of this Sh*t show 🆘 RT @TeaPainUSA: Herman Cain said he felt great several times and that turned out o.k. Oh, wait. https://t.co/HeBVUVOzPZ 26 seconds ago

GGG_says

G.G.Gordon RT @RawStory: Medical expert says Trump still has ‘a significant chance of dying’ after his doctor says president is feeling great https://… 27 seconds ago

DamienR50141773

Damien Rodriguez RT @BBCWorld: President Trump 'free of Covid symptoms and fever', his doctor says https://t.co/IYFVGaj1Um 27 seconds ago

MaryJan62216031

Mary Jane ****They go low we vote Joe 👍🏾💯🌊🌊🌊 RT @nytimes: President Trump told the White House medical staff he was feeling “great," according to a statement released Wednesday by his… 36 seconds ago


Related videos from verified sources

Memo Claims Trump Symptom-Free For 24 Hours [Video]

Memo Claims Trump Symptom-Free For 24 Hours

Memo Claims Trump Symptom-Free For 24 Hours

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:27Published
As Trump Reports 'No Symptoms,' Other White House Associates Test Positive For COVID-19 [Video]

As Trump Reports 'No Symptoms,' Other White House Associates Test Positive For COVID-19

As President Donald Trump's doctor said the president is reporting "no symptoms" of COVID-19, Stephen Miller, a top aide to the president, announced Tuesday evening that he also has tested positive for..

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 03:45Published
White House COVID-19 Cases Continue To Grow [Video]

White House COVID-19 Cases Continue To Grow

This as President Trump's doctor says the commander-in-chief is currently not showing symptoms. CBS2's Jessica Layton reports

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 03:06Published