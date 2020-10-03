Trump's doctor says president is 'symptom-free,' has COVID-19 antibodies

Dale Vest RT @kaitlancollins: President Trump's doctor says in a written statement that he now has detectable levels of antibodies in his bloodwork.… 12 seconds ago
Azizah Bennett RT @AymanM: In the 72 hours he spent at Walter Reed, Trump released videos, photos, a drive by in front of the cameras and a staged balcony… 17 seconds ago
Speedy RT @Acosta: Update from WH doctor on Trump: “the president this morning says ‘I feel great!’” https://t.co/cmhUzyxIcT 20 seconds ago
Tired of this Sh*t show 🆘 RT @TeaPainUSA: Herman Cain said he felt great several times and that turned out o.k.
Oh, wait.
https://t.co/HeBVUVOzPZ 26 seconds ago
G.G.Gordon RT @RawStory: Medical expert says Trump still has ‘a significant chance of dying’ after his doctor says president is feeling great https://… 27 seconds ago
Damien Rodriguez RT @BBCWorld: President Trump 'free of Covid symptoms and fever', his doctor says https://t.co/IYFVGaj1Um 27 seconds ago
Mary Jane ****They go low we vote Joe 👍🏾💯🌊🌊🌊 RT @nytimes: President Trump told the White House medical staff he was feeling “great," according to a statement released Wednesday by his… 36 seconds ago
Memo Claims Trump Symptom-Free For 24 HoursMemo Claims Trump Symptom-Free For 24 Hours
As Trump Reports 'No Symptoms,' Other White House Associates Test Positive For COVID-19As President Donald Trump's doctor said the president is reporting "no symptoms" of COVID-19, Stephen Miller, a top aide to the president, announced Tuesday evening that he also has tested positive for..
White House COVID-19 Cases Continue To GrowThis as President Trump's doctor says the commander-in-chief is currently not showing symptoms. CBS2's Jessica Layton reports