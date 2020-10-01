Watch: Azerbaijan and Armenia leaders speak exclusively to Euronews
Watch: Azerbaijan and Armenia leaders speak exclusively to Euronews
The leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan talked exclusively to Euronews on Wednesday about the flare-up of deadly violence in the disputed region of
Nagorno-Karabakh.
Watch live from 19h30 CESTView on euronews
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Why Erdogan's flexing muscle in Karabakh President Tayyip Erdogan has thrown Turkey's weight behind Azerbaijan in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. He sees it as a chance to change the status quo, and boost Turkey's global standing, analysts say. Lucy Fielder reports. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:47 Published on January 1, 1970
Related news from verified sources
The leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan talked exclusively to Euronews on Wednesday about the flare-up...
euronews - Published
3 hours ago
Tweets about this
Related videos from verified sources