Watch: Azerbaijan and Armenia leaders speak exclusively to Euronews

Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 21:31s - Published
The leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan talked exclusively to Euronews on Wednesday about the flare-up of deadly violence in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh.

