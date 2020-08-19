Global  
 

Trump, back in the Oval, seeks election boost

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 02:10s - Published
Trump, back in the Oval, seeks election boost

Trump, back in the Oval, seeks election boost

[NFA] Donald Trump's doctor said on Wednesday the president has had no COVID-19 symptoms for the past 24 hours, as the Republican seeks ways to get back to a normal working schedule and revive his struggling re-election bid with four weeks left until U.S. Election Day.

This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.


What's the status of a second $1,200 stimulus check?

 President Trump left the door open to stimulus checks, but experts say the odds of a deal are dwindling fast.
CBS News

Donald Trump returns to Oval Office, breaking COVID-19 quarantine

 Doctors had wanted Trump to stay in the residence as he recovers from COVID-19, while officials pointed out that he has been fever-free.
USATODAY.com

Donald Trump's launches explosive tirade in response to Michelle Obama

 Donald Trump has taken a swipe at former first lady Michelle Obama after she labelled him a racist and a liar in an explosive plea to voters.With the US..
New Zealand Herald

Pelosi on 'The View': White House should stage a Trump 'intervention'

 "When the president just popped off and made that announcement without even informing us ... it "insulted the Constitution," Nancy Pelosi said.
USATODAY.com

Republicans are spending $60 million on a digital get-out-the-vote campaign.

 The Republican National Committee has unleashed its biggest digital push to date to get voters to cast their ballots — even if it means by mail.
NYTimes.com

Wisconsin governor restricts size of indoor crowds

 Gov. Tony Evers' administration issued a new order Tuesday limiting the size of public indoor gatherings as COVID-19 spreads unchecked across Wisconsin, in a..
USATODAY.com
Trump pulls plug on COVID-19 relief talks [Video]

Trump pulls plug on COVID-19 relief talks

In a shocking move one day after leaving the hospital from a COVID-19 infection, President Trump ordered Republicans to walk away from economic stimulus talks. Conway G. Gittens has the details.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:16Published

