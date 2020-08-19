Trump, back in the Oval, seeks election boost
Video Credit:
Reuters Studio
- Duration: 02:10s - Published
2 minutes ago
Trump, back in the Oval, seeks election boost
[NFA] Donald Trump's doctor said on Wednesday the president has had no COVID-19 symptoms for the past 24 hours, as the
Republican seeks ways to get back to a normal working schedule and revive his struggling re-election bid with four weeks left until U.S. Election Day.
This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Trump pulls plug on COVID-19 relief talks In a shocking move one day after leaving the hospital from a COVID-19 infection, President Trump ordered Republicans to walk away from economic stimulus talks. Conway G. Gittens has the details. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:16 Published on January 1, 1970
Tweets about this
Related videos from verified sources
Senior Trump aide Kellyanne Conway to leave White House Kellyanne Conway, one of US president Donald Trump’s most influential andlongest serving advisers, has announced she is leaving the White House at theend of the month. Ms Conway, who was Mr Trump's.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:54 Published on August 24, 2020
Bill Clinton lays into Donald Trump during convention speech Former US president Bill Clinton lays into President Donald Trump during aspeech to the Democratic National Convention. Mr Clinton said: “Donald Trumpsays we’re leading the world. Well, we are the.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:53 Published on August 19, 2020