Trump, back in the Oval, seeks election boost

[NFA] Donald Trump's doctor said on Wednesday the president has had no COVID-19 symptoms for the past 24 hours, as the Republican seeks ways to get back to a normal working schedule and revive his struggling re-election bid with four weeks left until U.S. Election Day.

Trump pulls plug on COVID-19 relief talks In a shocking move one day after leaving the hospital from a COVID-19 infection, President Trump ordered Republicans to walk away from economic stimulus talks. Conway G. Gittens has the details.

Gov. Tony Evers' administration issued a new order Tuesday limiting the size of public indoor gatherings as COVID-19 spreads unchecked across Wisconsin, in a..

The Republican National Committee has unleashed its biggest digital push to date to get voters to cast their ballots — even if it means by mail.

"When the president just popped off and made that announcement without even informing us ... it "insulted the Constitution," Nancy Pelosi said.

Donald Trump has taken a swipe at former first lady Michelle Obama after she labelled him a racist and a liar in an explosive plea to voters.With the US..

Doctors had wanted Trump to stay in the residence as he recovers from COVID-19, while officials pointed out that he has been fever-free.

President Trump left the door open to stimulus checks, but experts say the odds of a deal are dwindling fast.