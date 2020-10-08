A fly stole the show resting on Vice President Pence's head at VP debate
Many viewers were quick to send tweets, with some joking that the fly should get time to respond to the questions.
Pence, Harris Clash In Vice Presidential DebateVice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris clashed on the response to coronavirus in their only debate. WBZ-TV's Jon Keller reports.
Pence, Harris Face Off In VP DebateThe first and only vice presidential debate took place Wednesday night in Salt Lake City, reports Pat Kessler (3:12).WCCO 4 News At 10 - October 7, 2020
Pence & Harris square off in a debateVice President Mike Pence and Democratic vice president nominee Kamala Harris fielded a variety of topics on the debate stage.