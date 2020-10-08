Global  
 

Fly That Landed on Pence During Debate Becomes Biden Campaign Slogan

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO
A fly sat on Mike Pence's head during Wednesday's vice presidential debate for more than two minutes.


Mike Pence Mike Pence 48th vice president of the United States

US election: Joe Biden's campaign sells 35,000 flyswatters after Mike Pence debate buzz

 If you've been living under a rock shielding yourself from US politics, there's a bit to catch up on.During the vice presidential debate between Senator Kamala..
New Zealand Herald

Day After Debate, the Campaign’s Focus Moves to Arizona

 Vice President Mike Pence, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris courted voters in a state that is up for grabs and could decide the presidency.
NYTimes.com

Trump and Biden campaigns visit battleground Arizona following VP debate

 Both the Trump and Biden campaigns were on the trail in Arizona on Thursday. Vice President Mike Pence, Joe Biden and Senator Kamala Harris courted voters one..
CBS News

Dodge City

 Mike Pence and Kamala Harris came ready to dance last night, and they had perfected their sidestep.
NYTimes.com

Joe Biden posed with a swatter after a fly landed on Mike Pence's head during the VP debate

The Biden campaign was quick to capitalize on the moment in the vice-presidential debate, releasing a...
Business Insider

Vice presidential debate: Both Trump, Biden campaign claim victory after Pence, Harris showdown

Both the Trump campaign and the Biden campaign claimed victory after Wednesday night’s vice...
FOXNews.com


OnARoll_Winning

ᏇℐℕℕℐℕᎶ ЅᏆℛℰᎯᏦ™️🎲 RT @TheBabylonBee: Fly That Landed On Mike Pence During Debate Revealed To Be Member Of Antifa https://t.co/n0lugbCwqg 10 seconds ago

Kimberlycandac4

Kimberlycandace RT @DailyCaller: The Lincoln Project’s Steve Schmidt says the fly that landed on Mike Pence during the debate last night is a "sign histori… 7 minutes ago

kmsmcd2003

Guatemamaof2 RT @RuralSpiritual1: @fras99 Just in pics of the tiny drone that landed on Pence's head during the debate--Nunes is holding investigations… 8 minutes ago

Esther02485577

Esther RT @allilova: Here's a synchronicity. #flygate is trending today because a fly landed on Mike Pence's head during the VP debates. And I jus… 9 minutes ago

moremelk

Melanie Kennedy RT @people: The Viral Fly from Mike Pence's Hair at the VP Debate Has Now Landed on a Halloween Wig​ https://t.co/aHAGP83V4o 13 minutes ago

lrattner

Lonnie RT @Bobby_Don_Welch: @chrislhayes Breaking news: Fly that landed on Pence during debate checks into Walter Reed. https://t.co/bmc2vOayPH 14 minutes ago

trunworthy

Trunworthy RT @laurenboebert: The fly has made an appearance during the last 3 debate cycles now that I can recall: It first landed on Obama in 2012,… 18 minutes ago

jscottludlow

Scott Ludlow RT @theblaze: Never Trumper Steve Schmidt says fly that landed on Mike Pence during debate is a sign of sin, 'mark of the devil' https://t.… 32 minutes ago


What impact will Trump's covid-19 diagnosis have on the presidential election? [Video]

What impact will Trump's covid-19 diagnosis have on the presidential election?

Former Rep. Chris Shays (R-CT) joins Larry King on PoliticKING to discuss how Donald Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis might impact the waning days of the campaign.

Credit: PoliticKING
Dr. Bob Arnot: The White House is not leveling with Americans about Trump's illness [Video]

Dr. Bob Arnot: The White House is not leveling with Americans about Trump's illness

Dr. Bob Arnot joins Larry King on PoliticKING to talk about why he suspects the White House is not leveling with Americans about Trump's illness.

Credit: PoliticKING
Texas Sen. John Cornyn, Challenger MJ Hegar Talk Coronavirus, Supreme Court Seats, Key To Victory [Video]

Texas Sen. John Cornyn, Challenger MJ Hegar Talk Coronavirus, Supreme Court Seats, Key To Victory

U.S. Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) and Democratic challenger MJ Hegar spoke with CBS 11 News political reporter Jack Fink ahead of their debate on Friday night.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas