A fly that landed on Vice President Mike Pence's head during the vice presidential debate has become an internet star.

Fly becomes viral star after landing on Pence's head during the vice presidential debate

US Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris are set to face...

Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris and US Vice President Mike Pence have taken part...

After a fly landed on VP Mike Pence's head during the vice presidential debate, fans thought of Jeff...