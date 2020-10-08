Vice Presidential Debate Recap: What did voters gain?

Video Credit: WMGT - Published 2 minutes ago

41NBC anchor Shelby Coates talk's with Dr. Chris Grant from Mercer University about last night's highs and lows.

S vice president mike pence and democratic senator kamala harris met for the first and only vice presidential debate of the 2020 campaign.

It took place in salt lake city, utah.

Dr. chris grant is a political science professor and the department chair of political science at mercer university.

And my first question for you is do you think, or what do you think voters gained during the last night's vice presidential debate?

Well, it was interesting.

I thought that both candidates presented information that voters could use in assessing the tickets.

Um, i also thought, but both candidates, um, did not answer questions terribly accurately.

Um, there were some tactics that were used by both candidates.

I thought that senator harris did a bit better on her tactics than vice president pence did.

Um, and from what i'm reading on social media today, um, senator harris did better overall and the nonverbal cues that she sent out to potential supporters, um, the vice president of penn state, but i thought both of them handled themselves professionally.

I thought both of them were reasoned, um, to a degree.

I thought both of them made some statements that probably were not 100% accurate.

And i think both of them gave some information to voters that was very useful in your opinion, what was the one high point and what was a low point for me personally, any time we have public officials, elected officials who will not agree to accept certified results of elections, and i'm not asking them to accept pulling results or project results.

I mean actually certified elections by secretaries of state, um, et cetera.

That to me is always a low point.

If the trump pence ticket could not accept the republican secretaries of state, secretary of state in georgia or many others like florida, or, uh, arizona's secretary of state, they're all republicans, but they can not accept the certification of republican secretary of state.

Then that to me is very problematic.

All right, what was the high point?

I thought the high point, we actually came from the vice president when he gave a very thoughtful and warm response to senator harris about the compassion and the concern with the biden harris ticket and showed him the president during his illness.

Um, i thought that was really classy on the vice president's part, and i thought it was a nice tone for america and really to get to that last question, really, um, young woman from utah asked about getting along.

I thought that was a really nice place where he showed some commonality and some genuine concern.

And i thought that a good moment.

All right.

My last question for you, do you think there was a winner last night?

Um, i don't think anybody moved the scales on how people were c1 3 b13 lining up.

the next presidential debate is scheduled for october 15th, and this