Drive-thru flu shots administered Wednesday in Columbus

With flu season here too, many of the same healthcare providers are now offering drive-thru flu shots.

Drive through testing has been impactful for many of us in the area... but now, folks have the opportunity to receive drive thru shots as well..

Wtva's rhea thornton is in columbus about the new system.

I'm here at the baptist memorial training center in columbus where people in the area received free flu shots while in the safety of their own car.

Cars lined the street at around noon today as baptist memorial hosted its annual flu shot clinic... however, this year, the patients received shots in their own cars.

The patients drove up, filled out a few papers, and received their vaccine within a few minutes.

Baptist memorial hospital ordered 12 hundred vaccines for the drive thru and by 2:30, they'd already given 650 shots to patients.

Baptist memorial hospital nurse jenia vest says the quick process is worth the long term protection.

" very quick.

Very little pain.

Offers protection against the flu also to keep your body strong to fight against covid and other respiratory illnesses."

Now the event is open until 7 tonight or until the staff runs out of vaccines to give.

Reporting live in columbus.

Rhea thornton wtva 9 news.