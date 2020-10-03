'If Trump tells us to take COVID vaccine, I won't': Kamala Harris

During the US Vice Presidential debate, Democratic nominee Kamala Harris directly said that if there is a coronavirus vaccine available during Donald Trump's administration that is not embraced by scientific advisers but pushed by the President, she will not take it.
Harris said, "If Dr. Fauci, if the doctors tell us that we should take it, I'll be the first in line to take it, absolutely.
But if Donald Trump tells us to take it, I'm not taking it." On his response, US VP Mike Pence asked Kamala Harris to not stop playing politics with lives.
He said, "We have vaccine.
You are undermining confidence in an eventual coronavirus vaccine by saying you wouldn't take it unless it was endorsed by public health experts.
Stop playing politics with people's lives." Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic Vice President nominee Kamala Harris came face-to-face for debate in Washington DC ahead of US elections 2020.
During Wednesday's debate, USA Today journalist Susan Page asked Vice President Mike Pence: "If Roe v. Wade is overturned, would you want your home state to ban all abortions?" Pence did not directly answer the question.
Ahead of US elections 2020, Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic Vice President nominee Kamala Harris came face-to-face for debate in Washington DC. While replying to a question on COVID-19 response, Democratic Vice Presidential nominee Kamala Harris said, "American people have witnessed what is the greatest failure of any presidential administration in history of our country. 210 thousand people died in last several months. President and Vice President were informed about nature of this pandemic that is lethal and airborne. Even today, they still don't have a plan. Joe Biden has." In response US Vice President Mike Pence said, "When I look at their plan, they talk about advancing testing, creating new PPE kits and developing vaccine. Looks a little bit like plagiarism which Joe Biden knows little about."