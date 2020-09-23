William hopes Earthshot Prize will ‘help repair the planet’

The Duke of Cambridge says there there are just 10 years “to fundamentally fixour planet” and expressed hope his environmental Earthshot Prize will “drive adecade of change”.

William sees his ambitious project as a means to turnaroundpessimism in the planet’s future with global recognition and £50 million inprize money for ideas and technologies that safeguard the environment.

Theduke told Sky News: “According to the experts, it really is the point of noreturn.

We have 10 years to fundamentally fix our planet.”