VP Pence, Kamala Harris debate on 'racism' in US

During the US Vice Presidential debate, Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic nominee Kamala Harris clashed on racism issue in America.
VP Pence took favour of the Law and Enforcement personnel and said, "I must tell you this that the presumption is here consistently from Joe Biden and Kamala Harris that America is systematically racist.
This is great insult.
I want everyone to know who put on uniform of law and enforcement everyday that I and President Trump are with you." Senator Harris shut him down by giving examples of Trump's 'behaviour' towards protesters and said, "I am not here to be lectured by the Vice President.
I am only one on this stage who has personally prosecuted from sexual assault to homicide." She called out Trump for 'insulting' protesters and said, "This is who we have as a President and America deserves better.
Joe Biden would be the President who'll bring our country together and he recognises beauty in our diversity.
During the US Vice Presidential debate, Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic nominee Kamala Harris took their stand on climate change. VP Pence said, "With regard to climate change, President Trump made it clear that we're going to listen to the science. Joe Biden and Kamala Harris would put us back in Paris climate accord, they would impose new green deal which would crush American energy. US has reduced CO2 more than countries that are still in Paris climate accord. We've done it through innovation and natural gas." While Senator Kamala Harris said, "This (Trump) administration doesn't believe in science."
Ahead of US elections 2020, Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic Vice President nominee Kamala Harris came face-to-face for debate in Washington DC. While replying to a question on COVID-19 response, Democratic Vice Presidential nominee Kamala Harris said, "American people have witnessed what is the greatest failure of any presidential administration in history of our country. 210 thousand people died in last several months. President and Vice President were informed about nature of this pandemic that is lethal and airborne. Even today, they still don't have a plan. Joe Biden has." In response US Vice President Mike Pence said, "When I look at their plan, they talk about advancing testing, creating new PPE kits and developing vaccine. Looks a little bit like plagiarism which Joe Biden knows little about."
During Wednesday night's debate, Vice President Mike Pence was asked what he would "personally do" if President Donald Trump did not accept a peaceful transfer of power following the election results...