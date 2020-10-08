Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

VP Pence, Kamala Harris debate on 'racism' in US

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:43s - Published
VP Pence, Kamala Harris debate on 'racism' in US

VP Pence, Kamala Harris debate on 'racism' in US

During the US Vice Presidential debate, Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic nominee Kamala Harris clashed on racism issue in America.

VP Pence took favour of the Law and Enforcement personnel and said, "I must tell you this that the presumption is here consistently from Joe Biden and Kamala Harris that America is systematically racist.

This is great insult.

I want everyone to know who put on uniform of law and enforcement everyday that I and President Trump are with you." Senator Harris shut him down by giving examples of Trump's 'behaviour' towards protesters and said, "I am not here to be lectured by the Vice President.

I am only one on this stage who has personally prosecuted from sexual assault to homicide." She called out Trump for 'insulting' protesters and said, "This is who we have as a President and America deserves better.

Joe Biden would be the President who'll bring our country together and he recognises beauty in our diversity.

"


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Mike Pence Mike Pence 48th vice president of the United States

US reduced CO2 more than countries that are still in Paris climate accord: Mike Pence [Video]

US reduced CO2 more than countries that are still in Paris climate accord: Mike Pence

During the US Vice Presidential debate, Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic nominee Kamala Harris took their stand on climate change. VP Pence said, "With regard to climate change, President Trump made it clear that we're going to listen to the science. Joe Biden and Kamala Harris would put us back in Paris climate accord, they would impose new green deal which would crush American energy. US has reduced CO2 more than countries that are still in Paris climate accord. We've done it through innovation and natural gas." While Senator Kamala Harris said, "This (Trump) administration doesn't believe in science."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:13Published

Mike Pence, Peerless Trump Defender, Confronts His Limits in Debate

 During an orderly debate, the vice president deflected criticism of the Trump administration’s pandemic response, something Kamala Harris said “clearly”..
NYTimes.com

Kamala Harris and Mike Pence clash, but in a civilized way

 Our View: The vice presidential debate pitted a kinder, gentler Donald Trump against a former prosecutor turned senator. It wasn't a 'no-fly' zone.
USATODAY.com

Kamala Harris Kamala Harris United States Senator; 2020 Democratic vice presidential nominee


Joe Biden Joe Biden 47th vice president of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

US VP Debate: Kamala Harris calls Trump administration 'greatest failure' in response to COVID [Video]

US VP Debate: Kamala Harris calls Trump administration 'greatest failure' in response to COVID

Ahead of US elections 2020, Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic Vice President nominee Kamala Harris came face-to-face for debate in Washington DC. While replying to a question on COVID-19 response, Democratic Vice Presidential nominee Kamala Harris said, "American people have witnessed what is the greatest failure of any presidential administration in history of our country. 210 thousand people died in last several months. President and Vice President were informed about nature of this pandemic that is lethal and airborne. Even today, they still don't have a plan. Joe Biden has." In response US Vice President Mike Pence said, "When I look at their plan, they talk about advancing testing, creating new PPE kits and developing vaccine. Looks a little bit like plagiarism which Joe Biden knows little about."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:47Published

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States


Democratic Party (United States) Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Pence, Harris spar over COVID-19 response in debate

 Mike Pence defended the Trump administration's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic that has killed more than 210,000 Americans Wednesday, while Democratic..
USATODAY.com

Related news from verified sources

What We Learned from the Mike Pence vs Kamala Harris Debate

Harris tried to make it about Trump, Pence tried to make it about the economy, but, in the end, a fly...
NYTimes.com - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.comBelfast TelegraphBusiness InsiderUpworthyNewsdayFXstreet.com


Celebs Are Praising Kamala Harris' Debate Performance - Read the Tweets!

Kamala Harris went up against Mike Pence during the first and only Vice Presidential Debate and...
Just Jared - Published

‘This Was Mike Pence’s Night’: Frank Luntz Says Panel of Undecided Voters Called Kamala Harris ‘Abrasive and Condescending’

Frank Luntz hosted a panel of 15 undecided voters to gage their responses to the vice presidential...
Mediaite - Published


Tweets about this

chefrecio305

Chefrecio305 RT @CBSNews: Kamala Harris responds to Pence's false claim that Biden will raise taxes "on day one" of his presidency: "I think this is sup… 2 seconds ago

angelakissesu

angela enyeart RT @CBSNews: "I would like equal time": Kamala Harris pushed back after Mike Pence repeatedly went over his time for answers at the #VPdeba… 3 seconds ago

silent_scream_4

PTT RT @charliekirk11: NEW POLL: 69% of those who watched believe Mike Pence won tonight’s debate Just 29% for Kamala Harris RT! 3 seconds ago

Blackcherry883

Andrea Carrasquillo RT @HKrassenstein: @realDonaldTrump Are you watching the same debate? Kamala Harris is demolishing Mike Pence! 4 seconds ago

Archie81Cb

archie81CB RT @nytimes: Kamala Harris referred to President Trump's history of challenging U.S. intelligence agencies' findings that Russia interfered… 4 seconds ago

lukemaynard

Luke Maynard I wish the fly didn't get so much airtime tonight. The fact that a stray fly can outmaneuver Mike Pence in a debate… https://t.co/P654kVYlbF 4 seconds ago

sunkist111

Sarah Burgess RT @saletan: Number of times Harris continued to speak after @SusanPage signaled ("Thank you" or "Senator Harris") that her time was up: 13… 4 seconds ago

ArabitgGloria

Gloria Arabitg RT @charliekirk11: Kamala Harris lost decisively and Mike Pence had one of the best debate performances I’ve ever seen. 4 seconds ago


Related videos from verified sources

Sen. Kamala Harris And VP Mike Pence Debate [Video]

Sen. Kamala Harris And VP Mike Pence Debate

The first and only 2020 Vice Presidential debate was full of fiery exchanges, but was relatively tame compared with the chaos we saw in the first presidential debate last week.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 02:39Published
FACT CHECK: Claims from Pence and Harris VP debate [Video]

FACT CHECK: Claims from Pence and Harris VP debate

Sen. Kamala Harris and Vice President Mike Pence squared off in the first vice presidential debate of 2020 in Salt Lake City. Denver7's Tony Kovaleski has the highlights.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 04:32Published
Peaceful transfer of power? Pence says 'we are going to win' [Video]

Peaceful transfer of power? Pence says 'we are going to win'

During Wednesday night's debate, Vice President Mike Pence was asked what he would "personally do" if President Donald Trump did not accept a peaceful transfer of power following the election results...

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:07Published