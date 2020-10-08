Global  
 

US election: Mike Pence clashes with Kamala Harris over coronavirus at VP debate

Wednesday night's debate is the only one scheduled for the two running mates of Donald Trump and Joe Biden - and they clashed over the handling of the pandemic.


Vice presidential debate reaction, Hurricane Delta, coronavirus pandemic: 5 things to know Thursday

 Mike Pence and Kamala Harris hit the campaign trail following VP debate, the latest on Hurricane Delta and more things to start your Thursday morning.
Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic challenger Kamala Harris clashed early and often over the Trump administration's handling of the coronavirus pandemic during their debate on Wednesday, as the White House struggled to contain an outbreak that has infected President Donald Trump and dozens of others. Gloria Tso reports.

A mini-caravan of New Yorkers 'drove in' Wednesday (October 7) for a Vice Presidential debate watch party at the Queens Drive-In on the grounds of the New York Hall of Science.

'Truth Over Flies' fly swatters and 'I'm speaking' shirts: Joe Biden campaign, Etsy sellers capitalize on VP debate

 Following the vice presidential debate between Mike Pence and Kamala Harris, "Truth Over Flies" fly swatters and "I'm speaking" shirts are for sale.
Pence-Harris vice-presidential debate: five key takeaways

 Coronavirus was the key theme, but Harris also warned of the threat to Obamacare as both candidates dodged questions The vice-presidential debate on Wednesday..
U.S. President Donald Trump declared that catching the coronavirus was a "blessing from God" that exposed him to experimental treatments he vowed would become free for all Americans, in a video address released on Wednesday. Libby Hogan reports.

'Mr. Vice President, I'm speaking.': Highlights from Kamala Harris and Mike Pence's vice presidential debate

Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris faced off in the only vice presidential debate of...
Pence, Harris spar over COVID-19 in vice presidential debate

Pence, Harris spar over COVID-19 in vice presidential debate Trading barbs through plexiglass shields, Republican Mike Pence and Democrat Kamala Harris turned the...
Coronavirus Takes Debate Center Stage as Pence, Harris Skirmish

Vice President Mike Pence and Senator Kamala Harris met in a face-off that was more civil than the...
While senator Kamala Harris and US Vice President Mike Pence debated late on Wednesday night, an unexpected show stopper would become the talk of the town. Towards the end of the debate, a common..

Wednesday marked the first and only debate between vice presidential candidates Mike Pence and Kamala Harris.

Some Las Vegas voters participated in watch parties during the only vice presidential debate ahead of the Nov. election. In a driveway in the Northeast Las Vegas valley, about 20 people watched the..

