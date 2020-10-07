Delhi: Emotional video of 80-year-old couple running Dhaba goes viral, help pours in | Oneindia News

The Pandemic has been really hard everyone, but the roadside vendors have been devastated with no source of income under the pandemic as people are extremely cautious of eating from roadside stalls.

One such heartbreaking story of an elderly couple from Malviya Nagar in Delhi losing their livelihood is leaving the netizens teary-eyed.

This is because people have stopped eating at their dhaba.

The video was originally shared by a Facebook page called Swad Official and shows the 80-year-old couple selling matar paneer among other things at their stall.

In the video, the old man can be seen wiping off tears.According to the footage, the couple have been working at the stall since 1988.

#ViralVideo #BabaKaDhaba #DelhiDhaba