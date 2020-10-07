Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Delhi: Emotional video of 80-year-old couple running Dhaba goes viral, help pours in | Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:27s - Published
Delhi: Emotional video of 80-year-old couple running Dhaba goes viral, help pours in | Oneindia News

Delhi: Emotional video of 80-year-old couple running Dhaba goes viral, help pours in | Oneindia News

The Pandemic has been really hard everyone, but the roadside vendors have been devastated with no source of income under the pandemic as people are extremely cautious of eating from roadside stalls.

One such heartbreaking story of an elderly couple from Malviya Nagar in Delhi losing their livelihood is leaving the netizens teary-eyed.

This is because people have stopped eating at their dhaba.

The video was originally shared by a Facebook page called Swad Official and shows the 80-year-old couple selling matar paneer among other things at their stall.

In the video, the old man can be seen wiping off tears.According to the footage, the couple have been working at the stall since 1988.

#ViralVideo #BabaKaDhaba #DelhiDhaba


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Finland: 16-yr-old becomes the Prime Minister for a day as Sanna Marin swaps role | Oneindia News [Video]

Finland: 16-yr-old becomes the Prime Minister for a day as Sanna Marin swaps role | Oneindia News

Ever seen a 16 year old taking charge as the Prime Minister of a country, well that happened in Finland. Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin handed over the power to a 16-year-old as part of a campaign..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:23Published
Hathras Case: Dalit Perspective with Suraj Yengde | On The Record [Video]

Hathras Case: Dalit Perspective with Suraj Yengde | On The Record

In the latest episode of On The Record, Hindustan Times’ Sunetra Choudhury speaks to author Suraj Yengde about what the Hathras case tells one about the status of Dalits in India. A 19-year-old Dalit..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 09:15Published
Return To Sender: Rookie USPS Mail Carrier Dumped Ballots Into New Jersey Dumpsters [Video]

Return To Sender: Rookie USPS Mail Carrier Dumped Ballots Into New Jersey Dumpsters

Nicholas Beauchene began working for the US Postal Service in July, 2020. No longer. The DOJ has charged him for dumping 1,875 pieces of mail, including ballots, in two dumpsters in North Arlington and..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:35Published