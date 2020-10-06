Global  
 

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:36s - Published
Pence and Harris Face-Off in Vice Presidential Debate

The single debate between the vice presidential candidates took place in Salt Lake City, It was moderated by Susan Page of 'USA Today'.


Race for the White House: Pence and Harris in high-stakes VP debate [Video]

Race for the White House: Pence and Harris in high-stakes VP debate

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 05:30Published
US Vice-presidential debate: Pence and Harris spar over virus, climate and taxes [Video]

US Vice-presidential debate: Pence and Harris spar over virus, climate and taxes

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 04:44Published

Eye Opener: Pence and Harris go head-to-head in VP debate

 Vice President Mike Pence and Senator Kamala Harris traded barbs in a more civilized debate compared to the match-up between President Trump and former Vice..
CBS News

Moderator Susan Page hopes Mike Pence-Kamala Harris vice presidential debate was helpful for voters: 'That was the point'

 Susan Page, USA TODAY's Washington Bureau chief, said she had to be more aggressive than planned as moderator in Wednesday's vice presidential debate.
USATODAY.com
Pence dodges question on hypothetical abortion ban [Video]

Pence dodges question on hypothetical abortion ban

During Wednesday's debate, USA Today journalist Susan Page asked Vice President Mike Pence: "If Roe v. Wade is overturned, would you want your home state to ban all abortions?" Pence did not directly answer the question.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:06Published

Fly lands on Pence's hair during vice presidential debate

 For the first and only vice presidential debate, Senator Kamala Harris and Vice President Mike Pence took the stage with moderator Susan Page of USA Today —..
CBS News

US election 2020: Harris v Pence debate in pictures

 Democrat Kamala Harris debated Republican Vice-President Mike Pence in Salt Lake City, Utah.
BBC News

Pence, Harris spar in sole vice presidential debate

 Trading barbs through plexiglass shields, Republican Mike Pence and Democrat Kamala Harris squared off on a Salt Lake City debate stage Wednesday night, the only..
USATODAY.com

Mike Pence and Kamala Harris face off in first and only vice presidential debate

 Vice President Mike Pence and Senator Kamala Harris squared off in the first and only vice presidential debate Wednesday in Salt Lake City, Utah. The two sparred..
CBS News

Pence, Harris to Face-off on Vice Presidential Debate, Here’s What You Need to Know

Pence, Harris to Face-off on Vice Presidential Debate, Here’s What You Need to Know Dubbed as the most important vice-presidential face-off in history, Mike Pence and Kamala Harris are...
HNGN - Published


PHOTOS: Vice President Mike Pence and Calif. Sen. Kamala Harris meet for vice presidential debate

Vice President Mike Pence and Calif. Sen. Kamala Harris met Wednesday for the single vice...
Denver Post - Published


Vice presidential debate to enforce additional coronavirus precautions

Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic VP nominee Kamala Harris will take the debate stage...
CBS News - Published


Trump-Biden Debate In Miami Will Be Virtual Due to Trump's COVID-19 [Video]

Trump-Biden Debate In Miami Will Be Virtual Due to Trump's COVID-19

The Commission on Presidential Debates says the second Trump-Biden debate will be ‘virtual’ amid concerns about the president's COVID-19.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:16Published
Coronavirus Was Hot Topic At Vice Presidential Debate [Video]

Coronavirus Was Hot Topic At Vice Presidential Debate

Danya Bacchus reports both Vice President Mike Pence and Senator Kamala Harris avoided talking about the line of succession.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:32Published
Eye On The Day 10/8 [Video]

Eye On The Day 10/8

Here are a few stories we are keeping an eye on: Parts of the Gulf Coast are bracing for Hurricane Delta, Vice President Mike Pence and Senator Kamala Harris sparred over issues like COVID-19 and..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:21Published