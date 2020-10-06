Pence and Harris Face-Off in Vice Presidential Debate
Pence and Harris Face-Off in Vice Presidential Debate
The single debate between the vice presidential candidates took place in
Salt Lake City, It was moderated by Susan Page of 'USA Today'.
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Pence dodges question on hypothetical abortion ban During Wednesday's debate, USA Today journalist Susan Page asked Vice President Mike Pence: "If Roe v. Wade is overturned, would you want your home state to ban all abortions?" Pence did not directly answer the question. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:06 Published on January 1, 1970
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this
Related videos from verified sources
Eye On The Day 10/8 Here are a few stories we are keeping an eye on: Parts of the Gulf Coast are bracing for Hurricane Delta, Vice President Mike Pence and Senator Kamala Harris sparred over issues like COVID-19 and.. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 01:21 Published 33 minutes ago