Monster Hunter movie - Tony Jaa is The Hunter

Monster Hunter movie - Tony Jaa is the The Hunter - Character teaser trailer Plot synopsis: When Lt.

Artemis and her loyal soldiers are transported to a new world, they engage in a desperate battle for survival against enormous enemies with incredible powers.

Feature film based on the video game by Capcom.

Director: Paul W.S.

Anderson Writers: Paul W.S.

Anderson, Kaname Fujioka Stars: Milla Jovovich, Tony Jaa, T.I.