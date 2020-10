Monster Hunter Trailer - When an unexpected sandstorm transports Captain Artemis (Milla Jovovich) and her unit to a new world, the soldiers are shocked to discover that this hostile and unknown environment is home to enormous and terrifying monsters immune to their firepower.

Milla Jovovich and Paul W.S. Anderson, the star and director of the Resident Evil series, are...

William RT @IGN : We've hunted down every monster in the new Monster Hunter trailer to explain everything we know about them from the games. https:… 38 seconds ago

DocTheDude @monsterhunter @Monster_Hunter Trailer was actually a little better than expected ngl. 23 seconds ago

Everson Mayén RT @IGN : Get transported to a different world in the action-packed, monster-filled official trailer for Monster Hunter starring Milla Jovov… 17 seconds ago

Jerrell Simpson @QofTU @monsterhunter @Monster_Hunter @thelizmaguire Not a huge fan of this game series but this 2nd trailer is alo… https://t.co/XZiKcrlEoU 6 seconds ago