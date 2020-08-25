NFL May Force Tennessee Titans to Forfeit Game Against Buffalo Bills
On Thursday morning, another Tennessee Titans player tested positive for COVID-19.
Miami Dolphins To Allow Thousands of Fans To Attend Home OpenerThe Miami Dolphins have announced that up to 13,000 fans will be able to attend their opening game against the Buffalo Bills.
Tennessee Titans COVID-19 Outbreak: Top Stories, Sports and Business News — Oct. 8The Titans outbreak threatens the NFL schedule, Regeneron seeks EUA for its antibody treatment and World Series tickets are for sale . These are the stories shaping sports and business for Thursday..
Nashville businesses hurting over lack of NFL game day crowds due to COVID-19One of the biggest draws to Nissan Stadium on game days is the large tailgate parties that have been prohibited not just because of the Nissan Stadium Safe Stadium Plan, but the pandemic made..
Titans workout after COVID-19 shutdownA group of Tennessee Titans skill position players held a workout at Montgomery Bell Academy last Wednesday, a day after St. Thomas Sports Park was shut down due to eight positive COVID-19 tests,..