NFL May Force Tennessee Titans to Forfeit Game Against Buffalo Bills

Miami Dolphins To Allow Thousands of Fans To Attend Home Opener The Miami Dolphins have announced that up to 13,000 fans will be able to attend their opening game against the Buffalo Bills.

Next up for the Titans? The Buffalo Bills and as positive COVID-19 cases have ballooned in Tennessee, there's now concern about the Week 5 game.

The Titans' COVID-19 outbreak has prompted further changes to the schedule, as Tennessee is now set to take on Buffalo next Tuesday.

The Steelers had to take their bye a month earlier due to a COVID-19 outbreak on the Titans. Pittsburgh's quarterback isn't happy about it.

The NFL and NFLPA are conducting an investigation into whether the Tennessee Titans' violated COVID-19 protocols with a workout at a private school.

The NFL and NFLPA are continuing to look into the Tennessee Titans for potential violations of the COVID-19 protocols.

Peter Schrager joins FOX NFL Kickoff to give COVID-19 updates from around the league, including the...