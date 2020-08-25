Global  
 

NFL May Force Tennessee Titans to Forfeit Game Against Buffalo Bills

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:12s
NFL May Force Tennessee Titans to Forfeit Game Against Buffalo Bills

NFL May Force Tennessee Titans to Forfeit Game Against Buffalo Bills

On Thursday morning, another Tennessee Titans player tested positive for COVID-19.


Titans were told by NFL not to gather prior to their informal workout because of COVID-19 protocols

 The NFL and NFLPA are continuing to look into the Tennessee Titans for potential violations of the COVID-19 protocols.
USATODAY.com

Titans players held off-site workout after their facility closed due to COVID-19 outbreak

 The NFL and NFLPA are conducting an investigation into whether the Tennessee Titans' violated COVID-19 protocols with a workout at a private school.
USATODAY.com

Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger on Titans' COVID-19 cases forcing schedule change: 'We got the short end of the stick'

 The Steelers had to take their bye a month earlier due to a COVID-19 outbreak on the Titans. Pittsburgh's quarterback isn't happy about it.
USATODAY.com

Titans' game against Bills delayed to Tuesday amid COVID-19 outbreak, per report

 The Titans' COVID-19 outbreak has prompted further changes to the schedule, as Tennessee is now set to take on Buffalo next Tuesday.
USATODAY.com

As Titans' COVID-19 cases continue to mount, could game vs. Bills be in jeopardy?

 Next up for the Titans? The Buffalo Bills and as positive COVID-19 cases have ballooned in Tennessee, there's now concern about the Week 5 game.
USATODAY.com
Miami Dolphins To Allow Thousands of Fans To Attend Home Opener

Miami Dolphins To Allow Thousands of Fans To Attend Home Opener

The Miami Dolphins have announced that up to 13,000 fans will be able to attend their opening game against the Buffalo Bills.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:04

Peter Schrager on Patriots at Chiefs: game expected to be played Monday if no positive tests

Peter Schrager on Patriots at Chiefs: game expected to be played Monday if no positive tests Peter Schrager joins FOX NFL Kickoff to give COVID-19 updates from around the league, including the...
FOX Sports - Published


