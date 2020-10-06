Global  
 

Judge Denies Florida Voter Registration Deadline Extension

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:13s - Published
Judge Denies Florida Voter Registration Deadline Extension
Judge Denies Florida Voter Registration Deadline Extension

Judge Will Rule On Florida Voter Registration Deadline

Judge Will Rule On Florida Voter Registration Deadline Watch VideoA U.S. judge could soon decide whether to stop Florida from imposing a voter registration...
Newsy - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.comcbs4.comSeattlePI.comNewsmax


Florida Federal Judge Mark Walker Denies Motion To Extend Voter Deadline

US Federal Judge Mark Walker has ruled that he will not extend Florida's voter registration deadline.
cbs4.com - Published

Florida extends voter registration after online system crashed for several hours

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis extended online voter registration on Tuesday night after the online...
CBS News - Published


TODAY: Judge hears lawsuit demanding Florida extend voter registration deadline by 2 additional days [Video]

TODAY: Judge hears lawsuit demanding Florida extend voter registration deadline by 2 additional days

A lawsuit filed by a group of voting rights organization is demanding Florida to extend the state's voter registration deadline by two extra days. Story: https://wfts.tv/2GJ4bzr

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 01:33Published
Lawsuits Filed To Extend Florida Voter Registration Deadline [Video]

Lawsuits Filed To Extend Florida Voter Registration Deadline

Frances Wang reports The Dream Defenders and Organize Florida are suing the state to give potential voters at least two more days to register.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:47Published
Voter Registration Extension Comes To An End Day After Website Crashed [Video]

Voter Registration Extension Comes To An End Day After Website Crashed

CBS4's Ty Russell reports on the last-minute push to get registered.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 03:03Published