AZ voter registration extension cut back

Arizona voters now have less time to register to vote in the November election.

IS RUNNING OUT TO REGISTER FORTHE NOVEMBER ELECTION.

AFEDERAL JUDGE APPROVED ANAPPEAL TODAY -- THAT MOVED THEDEADLINE FROM OCTOBER 23RD --TO OCTOBER 15TH.

THIS IS THESECOND CHANGE OF THE VOTERREGISTRATION DEADLINE -- INOUR STATE -- OVER THE PAST TWOWEEKS.

THE NEW RULING GIVESARIZONANS UNTIL THURSDAY -- TOREGISTER.A RARE MOVE IN THIS