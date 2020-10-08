Global  
 

Whitmer Slams Trump For Attacking Her After Foiled Kidnapping Attempt

Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Duration: 00:46s - Published
Whitmer Slams Trump For Attacking Her After Foiled Kidnapping Attempt

Whitmer Slams Trump For Attacking Her After Foiled Kidnapping Attempt

On Thursday, the FBI revealed that 13 people were arrested in the kidnapping scheme aimed at Democratic Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

The alleged plan included plans to overthrow several state governments that the suspects "believe are violating the US Constitution." Governor Whitmer tied Pres.

Trump's rhetoric to the plot in earlier televised remarks.

According to CNN Whitmer said Trump "wakes up everyday with such hatred in her heart.


Whitmer rips Trump campaign for attacking her after alleged kidnapping plot revealed

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Thursday that attacks lobbed at her by President Donald Trump's...
Upworthy - Published

President Trump criticizes Gov. Whitmer in series of tweets after her comments on kidnapping plot

President Donald Trump tweeted Thursday night criticizing Gov. Gretchen Whitmer hours after Whitmer...
Upworthy - Published


Whitmer blasts Trump for refusing to condemn hate groups, compares them to group in kidnapping plot

Whitmer blasts Trump for refusing to condemn hate groups, compares them to group in kidnapping plot

Governor Gretchen Whitmer said she "never could have imagined anything like this" about the foiled plot to kidnap her.

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 02:55Published
Governor Whitmer Responds To on Spoiled Kidnapping Attempt

Governor Whitmer Responds To on Spoiled Kidnapping Attempt

Governor Gretchen Whitmer will deliver prepared remarks to address Michiganders after the Michigan Attorney General, Michigan State Police, U.S. Department of Justice, and FBI announce details of a..

Credit: CBS 62 Detroit     Duration: 07:26Published
Whitmer slams Trump's rhetoric after kidnapping plot

Whitmer slams Trump's rhetoric after kidnapping plot

At a news conference on Thursday, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer accused President Donald Trump of encouraging extremist groups like the "sick and depraved men" that targeted her in a thwarted plot..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:28Published