Whitmer Slams Trump For Attacking Her After Foiled Kidnapping Attempt

On Thursday, the FBI revealed that 13 people were arrested in the kidnapping scheme aimed at Democratic Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

The alleged plan included plans to overthrow several state governments that the suspects "believe are violating the US Constitution." Governor Whitmer tied Pres.

Trump's rhetoric to the plot in earlier televised remarks.

According to CNN Whitmer said Trump "wakes up everyday with such hatred in her heart.