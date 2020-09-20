October 15 presidential debate canceled

Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 01:27s - Published 1 minute ago

15 presidential debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden will not proceed, the Commission on Presidential Debates said in a statement on Friday, adding that both campaigns had announced "alternate plans for that date." This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

After much back and forth on how next week’s U.S. presidential debate would proceed, and who would participate… it’s been canceled outright.

The Commission on Presidential Debates, citing that both campaigns had announced alternate plans for the October 15 date, said in a Friday statement, QUOTE: "It is now apparent there will be no debate on October 15, and the CPD will turn its attention to preparations for the final presidential debate scheduled for October 22.” This after President Donald Trump vowed not to participate in a second debate after learning it would be held virtually due to safety concerns after Trump contracted COVID-19.

His campaign then said it's open to a debate with Democratic rival Joe Biden if it's postponed by a week to October 22 and held in person.

The Trump team also suggested holding what would be a third debate on October 29, a proposal that the Biden campaign rejected, saying the one on the 22nd should be the last ahead of the November election.

Biden booked a solo televised town hall-style event instead on October 15, hosted by ABC News.

And, according to a White House official, Trump plans to address a crowd of supporters on Saturday from a White House balcony on a "law & order theme." Two days later Trump is set to hold a campaign rally in Florida.