October 15 presidential debate canceled

After much back and forth on how next week’s U.S. presidential debate would proceed, and who would participate… it’s been canceled outright.
The Commission on Presidential Debates, citing that both campaigns had announced alternate plans for the October 15 date, said in a Friday statement, QUOTE: "It is now apparent there will be no debate on October 15, and the CPD will turn its attention to preparations for the final presidential debate scheduled for October 22.” This after President Donald Trump vowed not to participate in a second debate after learning it would be held virtually due to safety concerns after Trump contracted COVID-19.
His campaign then said it's open to a debate with Democratic rival Joe Biden if it's postponed by a week to October 22 and held in person.
The Trump team also suggested holding what would be a third debate on October 29, a proposal that the Biden campaign rejected, saying the one on the 22nd should be the last ahead of the November election.
Biden booked a solo televised town hall-style event instead on October 15, hosted by ABC News.
And, according to a White House official, Trump plans to address a crowd of supporters on Saturday from a White House balcony on a "law & order theme." Two days later Trump is set to hold a campaign rally in Florida.
[NFA] U.S. President Donald Trump, who has been sidelined by a COVID-19 infection, will hold a White House event with his supporters on Saturday and a rally in Florida two days later. Colette Luke has the latest.
Brad Parscale, the former campaign manager for President Donald Trump's re-election, was hospitalized Sunday after his wife told police he was threatening to harm himself, according to ABC News. Jillian Kitchener has more.
A new Washington Post/ABC News poll is bad news for Joe Biden. The poll has Pres. Donald Trump narrowly ahead Joe Biden in Florida and Arizona among likely voters. The poll was conducted September 15-20. It found Trump ahead by 4 points in Florida (51%-47%) and 1 point in Arizona (49%-48%) among likely voters. According to Forbes, the Post/ABC News poll is a high quality survey.
(CNN) Poll of the week: A new ABC News/Washington Post poll from Minnesota finds Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden with a 57% to 41% lead over President Donald Trump among likely voters. Two other Minnesota polls released over the last few weeks by CBS News/YouGov and New York Times/Siena College have Biden up by nine points. What's the point: The Trump campaign has made a significant investment into turning Minnesota red, after Trump lost it by 1.5 points in 2016.