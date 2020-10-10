Downtown Chico launches new online marketplace

Video Credit: KHSL - Published 5 minutes ago

The Downtown Chico Business Association launched the new online marketplace on Thursday.

- between the coronavirus pandemic, wildfires and chico state students not returning to campus - many downtown chico businesses are struggling to keep their doors open.

Action news now reporter kristian lopez joins us live from downtown with details on a*new websit* that was designed specifically to help these businesses out.

Kristian how does it work?

Its a downtown chico online market place where businesses can easily sell their items. the downtown chico business association launched the new online market place thursday.

Retail shops, restaurants and service providers can add up to 2o products and rotate them on a regular basis.

Teri dubose, owner of broadway pawn shop in chico just signed up for the website.

She says many businesses like hers have been having a hard time with everything going on and she's hoping this will help.

I thought it was a great idea, people are struggling and it gives people an opportunity to sell their products online and people can see the items the downtown chico businesses have and i think its a great way for people to shop.

On the website you can also order meals from restaurants, schedule your hair cut or order products from your favorite salon.

You can purchase items online and then pick up in store or through curbside pick-up.

The goal is to also offer a downtown chico delivery vehicle that would offer same day deliveries.

The downtown chico business association is hoping to offer that in time for the holidays.

For many of these businesses that have signed up its their first time selling their products online.

The website officially launched yesterday with more than 25 retail businesses, 100 products and 50 restaurants.

If you want to check out the new downtown chico online marketplace just head to our website action news now dot- com and click on newslinks.