First statue depicting real women to stand in Central Park Video Credit: Localish - Duration: 02:37s - Published 4 minutes ago First statue depicting real women to stand in Central Park For the first time in Central Park’s 167-year history, a statue of real women is finally being constructed thanks to an organization called Monumental Women NYC. The statue depicts women’s rights pioneers Sojourner Truth, Susan B. Anthony, and Elizabeth Cady Stanton. President of Monumental Women NYC, Pam Elam speaks on the importance of having a statue of real women reside in New York City’s most famous park and the statue depicts those three women specifically and the kind of challenges they faced trying to get the statue created. 0

