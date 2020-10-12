High school student sparks chaos by testing teachers' engagement rings

A high school student has been wreaking havoc among his teachers with a $16 gadget that can supposedly tell whether a diamond is real.The TikTok star on the rise, known as DiamondTesterKid, uploaded his first video in a now-eight-part series on Sept.

21.

The teen uses a Diamond Selector II to test if one of his teacher’s wedding rings is a real diamond or a simulant stone, such as cubic zirconium.“You think it’s real?” the TikToker asks his unsuspecting teacher.

“Yeah, of course!” she replies.“Let me test it,” says the teen, before touching the tip of the Diamond Selector II to the ring’s large center stone.Unfortunately, the tool determines the stone is not a real diamond, which, naturally, the teacher does not seem too thrilled about.TikTok users are truly shaken by the video series, with many expressing concern over the future of the teachers’ marriages.“Why’d you expose her husband like that,” one commented.

“YOU JUST ENDED A MARRIAGE!!” said another