Wild scenes as Lakers fans party for teams' historic 17th championship outside Staples Center

Footage shows the chaotic scenes in Downtown Los Angeles following the victory of the LA Lakers in the NBA title clash.

Violence erupted in Downtown Los Angeles, California, with dozens of windows smashed.

Police opened fire with tear gas to quell the unrest.

The chaotic scenes unfolded after crowds defied Covid-19 warnings and celebrated near the Staples centre in downtown Los Angeles, California, on Sunday night, after the team won the NBA title.

Large crowds of the LA Lakers fans were seen blaring horns and setting off fireworks in after the basketball team beat Miami Heat and secured the NBA final for the first time in a decade.

The last time they won was with the late Kobe Bryant.

Los Angeles mayor, Eric Garcetti, had earlier asked fans to celebrate at home and not gather downtown or near the Staples Center, due to the risk of spreading the Covid-19 coronavirus.