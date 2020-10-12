'Paul? You won the Nobel'
The Nobel Prize committee couldn't reach Paul Milgrom to tell him he'd won - so his neighbour rang his doorbell to let him know.
Paul Milgrom, Robert Wilson win Nobel economics prizeU.S. economists Paul Milgrom and Robert Wilson won the 2020 Nobel Economics Prize for improvements to auction theory and inventions of new auction formats, the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said on..