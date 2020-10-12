Global  
 

'Paul? You won the Nobel'

The Nobel Prize committee couldn't reach Paul Milgrom to tell him he'd won - so his neighbour rang his doorbell to let him know.


Paul R Milgrom and Robert B Wilson win 2020 Nobel Prize in Economics

Paul R. Milgrom and Robert B. Wilson on Monday were awarded the Nobel Prize in Economics for...
Mid-Day


Nobel Prize in economics awarded to Paul Milgrom and Robert Wilson

American economists Paul Milgrom and Robert Wilson have been awarded the 2020 Nobel Prize in...
Upworthy - Published Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphHinduWashington Post


2 U.S. Economists Awarded Nobel Memorial Prize in Economic Sciences

Paul Milgrom and Robert Wilson were honored by the prize "for improvements to auction theory and...
NPR - Published


Paul Milgrom, Robert Wilson win Nobel economics prize [Video]

Paul Milgrom, Robert Wilson win Nobel economics prize

U.S. economists Paul Milgrom and Robert Wilson won the 2020 Nobel Economics Prize for improvements to auction theory and inventions of new auction formats, the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said on..

