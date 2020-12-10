Delta destruction - 10/12/20

Video Credit: WCBI - Published 1 minute ago

The mississippi emergency management agency releases preliminary hurricane delta damage reports.

Those early reports are coming in from southwest mississippi.

Adams county, where natchez is located, is reporting damage to 27 homes.

Three of those houses were destroyed.

One business had major damage.

Claiborne county had six home impacted.

Jefferson, lincoln, and wilkinson counties also reported damage from delta's winds and rain.

The national weather service says the category 2 hurricane also spun off an ef-0 tornado in franklin county.

Intro some electric cooperatives are helping restore power in southwest mississippi.

The damage in louisiana is heavy after hurricane delta brought high winds and heavy flooding... --- just seven weeks after hurricane laura slammed the region.

David begnaud is in lake charles with a look at the damage... pkg this is creole, louisiana, on the gulf coast, where hurricane delta made landfall friday night with 100 miles per hour winds.

40 miles north of here is the city of lake charles.

Southwest louisiana is known for its oil refineries but surrounding the refineries as far as the eye can see is that sea of blue, blue tarps covering damaged homes that were hit by laura seven weeks ago and then by delta friday night.

Db- five people in that one camper.

Bl- and three dogs.

Db- wow.

This is where the labove family is living.

Brailee says her family moved out of their home after hurricane laura tore off most of the roof seven weeks ago.

Then friday evening the blue tarps covering the roof were ripped away during hurricane delta which allowed rainwater to pour in.

Even this building they got to temporarily house their belongings was flipped over by delta.

Brailee says her family lost their homes to hurricanes when she was five and eight years old.

She's now 19.

This is the first time we've come back to something that we can actually fix.

Exhausted..

Tracy joseph had no major damage during hurricane laura seven weeks ago.

She took in 5 family members left homeless by it.

Then last weekend they evacuated to houston for hurricane delta.

When they got back, they walked in to find this.

Half the ceiling is gone.

David begnaud, cbs news, in lake charles, louisiana.

